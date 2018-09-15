The Top 5 Sailing Yachts in Cannes

In contrast to the many oohs and ahhs that accompany each of the hundred or so new motor-yacht debuts at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the more sublime flotilla of sailing yachts often gets overlooked. Such was the case at this week’s event, when showgoers flocked to see the new Baglietto 48M T-Line, the Custom Line 120, and its sister ship the Navetta 43—not to mention world debuts from Benetti, Azimut, CCN, and a few dozen other yards.

But there’s a gentle, undeniable strength to the sailing yachts at Cannes, with their masts rising high over the motor yachts. On the docks, a more select (and arguably more skilled) group of yachties—the sailors—wait patiently to see the new launches from their favorite shipyards, almost like a set of groupies hoping for a glimpse of their most beloved rock bands. The sailing yachts at Cannes didn’t disappoint. They ranged from sleek monohulls to carbon-fiber, heavy ocean crossers to catamarans that would make any week in the Caribbean one for the family annals.