Hylas Yachts’ Newest Power Cruiser Blends Speed and Agility With 5-Star Luxury
The speedster can soar to over 30 knots.
Pershing’s New 140-Foot, All-Aluminum Flagship Has a Sprawling Master Suite and Studio
The 140’s a game-changer for the Italian brand, with the interior of a larger yacht, including the private, palatial quarters for the owner.
7 Slick New Yachts Set to Make Digital Debuts
Online events are the new normal.
Boat of the Week: How a Beaten-Up Supply Vessel Was Transformed Into the Crown Jewel of Explorer Yachts
The go-anywhere ‘Ragnar’ has the most advanced ice-class hull in yachting, but with a stylized, wood interior that looks like a medieval castle.
Watch the World’s First Electric Hydrofoil Powerboat Soar 3 Feet Above the Water
The whisper-quiet speedster can climb to 30 knots.
This 94-Foot Fishing Yacht Features Luxe Interiors Inspired by the Owner’s Custom Ferrari
“III Amigos” is unmistakably a fish fighter, but her expansive interiors and lavish design are more akin to a world-class superyacht.
Inside the Secretive Interior of the 351-Foot ‘Lana,’ One of Benetti’s Largest Superyachts
The vessel is as modern and elegant on the inside as her contemporary exterior suggests. Here are the first images of the interior.
Palumbo Superyachts’ Newest 86-Footer Was Designed to Feel Like Your Own Penthouse
Complete with an open-air cinema and makeshift gallery.
This All-Electric 332-Foot Catamaran Concept Is Faster Than Your Gas-Guzzling Superyacht
The boat features a hydrogen- and solar-powered propulsion system.