Top 5 Seafaring Spas

When it comes to a decent charter, the vast array of ever-increasing onboard activities is central to the experience. Sometimes, however, the only way to truly relax is to leave it all behind in the serenity of a spa. Indulging in a light pedicure or deep-tissue massage is a popular option for most, whether on board or on shore, but there are a handful of charter superyachts whose spa facilities go far beyond the norm. Here we highlight the top five best spas that not only tap into wellness but offer up the utmost in relaxation.