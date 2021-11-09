First Look: Inside the $11 Million Luxury Condos Aboard the Epic 728-Foot Somnio Superyacht

The world’s first “yacht liner” is finally ready for her close-up.

The gigantic 728-foot Somnio, which is something of a cross between a cruise ship and a superyacht, was unveiled to the public earlier this year without any images of the interior. On Tuesday, the first, official renders of the lavish living quarters were revealed, and, boy, it was worth the wait.

The epic vessel, which is expected to cost in the ballpark of $600 million, will be one of the biggest residential yachts on the water once complete and offer a total of 39 luxury apartments. With prices starting from $11 million, the condos range in size from 1,600 square feet all the way up to more than 6,500 square feet and come complete with a private balcony or terrace. The largest pad spans almost the entire top deck, just for context.

Naturally, each abode can be customized to the nth degree. Owners can specify the exact layout and opt to include multiple cabins, a personal kitchen, gym, library, dressing rooms, dedicated dining areas and/or a vast living room with 270-degree forward views. It’s perhaps as close as you can get to living on a luxury superyacht without buying one of your own.

The owners will also work with the experts at either Winch Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden or Luttenberger Design for up to three months to further tailor their floating home. The design firms will help with selecting the materials, furniture, lighting and artwork while sourcing things like cutlery, towels and bedding to dress the apartment. Owners can also choose to bring in their own interior decorator to support the process if they wish.

“Beauty may be found as much on the inside of Somnio as it is on the outside,” Somnio co-founder Captain Erik Bredhe said in a statement. “Our owners will experience only the best, as is befitting of a yacht of this nature.”

While onboard, owners will have access to a spate of restaurants and bars—there’s even a 10,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room—as well as a sprawling beach club with water-sports facilities and a myriad of pools. Not to mention, you’ll also get to travel to the farthest reaches of the globe. Naturally, there is also a full concierge service to help you enhance your experience while on land or at sea.

To add to the exclusivity, Somnio’s condos are available by invitation or referral only and the identity of each new owner will remain a “tightly guarded secret.”

Check out more photos below: