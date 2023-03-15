This 100-Foot Sailing Yacht Concept Generates Its Own Power While Cruising

Southern Wind’s latest concept was designed to encourage you to spend more time in the sunshine.

The new 100-footer, known as SX100X, encourages al fresco living with spots for relaxing both indoors and out. The aft deck, for instance, can be fitted with a seaside lounge and swim platform that gives you direct access to the water. It is the first time the South African yard has offered this novel feature, but that’s not the sailer’s only draw.

Billed as an “iconic fast cruiser,” the SX100X sports an interior and exterior by Nauta Design and naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design. The semi-custom vessel is characterized by clean, elegant lines and a modern coachroof that provides sweeping, panoramic views from within. Speaking of which, the spacious interior can accommodate up to eight seafarers across a forward owner’s suite, a large VIP suite, a convertible double/twin stateroom, and a standard twin.

The fast cruiser spans 100 feet. Nauta Design

Up top, meanwhile, the wheels and winches have been moved as far as possible to each side to create a flowing, open deck. The multipurpose aft lounge can be furnished with sunbeds, L-shaped seating, or even a coffee table. Beneath this, there’s a storage spot for a Williams 435 SportJet tender. Southern Wind says it developed this design in response to requests for larger swim platforms and more versatile sterns.

The sailing yacht can be fitted with a seaside lounge and swim platform. Nauta Design

In terms of grunt, the SX100X will be equipped with a Cummins engine that can churn out 305 hp, though Southern Wind is also looking into other hybrid propulsion systems. Elsewhere, the yacht sports a 13-foot fixed keel, a telescopic keel that can expand to 18 feet, and a propeller that doubles as a hydro generator to produce power under sail. The vessel is also expected to use battery power for tasks such as docking to bring down emissions.

Southern Wind is planning to start work on the first SW100X in April, with delivery expected as early as 2025.