Spirit’s Elegant New Wooden Sailing Yacht Was Made to Cruise the Mediterranean in Style

Spirit Yachts has once again struck a perfect balance between a classic wooden sailboat and a contemporary yacht.

The British yard’s newest model, dubbed the Spirit 72DH, pairs an elegant mirror-varnished mahogany exterior with a decidedly modern interior. The 72-footer was designed for a European client looking to cruise, race and charter in the Mediterranean.

As you might have gathered from the DH designation, the yacht is one of Spirit’s Deckhouse designs that are characterized by long overhangs, flush decks and a raised coachroof. What sets it apart, though, is everything down below.

“The 72DH is the first Spirit deckhouse without a ‘mid-level’ seating and navigation area linking the cockpit and the main interior space,” Spirit’s CEO and head of design Sean McMillan said in a statement.

Essentially, the team opened up the interior to create a larger, brighter central entertaining space. In addition, white satin panels and LEDs were installed to meet the owner’s request for a “more modern style.” Of course, there is still a healthy amount of natural timbers to please the purists.

At the center of the yacht, the spacious saloon is fitted with a comfy sofa and an eight-seat Mahogany table that can be lowered to create space for an extra bed. The well-equipped galley is located port side, while the navigation area and chart table can be found starboard.

Elsewhere, there is one crew cabin and three guest cabins with en suites. The owner’s suite is equipped with a king-sized bed, a banquette sofa, a handcrafted dressing table with an integrated jewelry cabinet and a large en suite. To top it off, the cockpit sports a large table, 10 seats and a built-in drink fridge that ensures refreshments are at arm’s reach. Of course, there’s also plenty of storage space for water toys and tenders.

Up top, the 72DH sports a Bermudan sloop rig comprised of a carbon mast and boom from Hall Spars, nitronic rod rigging and electric Lewmar winches. In addition, the sailboat packs a Yanmar engine and Mastervolt alternator that together propel her to a maximum speed of 10 knots or 8 knots while cruising. She also has a small generator that can recharge batteries or power the electric oven and A/C.

Summer in the Mediterranean has never looked better—for one European seafarer, at least.

