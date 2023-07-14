Boat of the Week: This 330-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes With a Massive Two-Story Beach Club

Stardom is the second of three 330-foot buildable concepts from Greek yacht designer Theodoros Fotiadis. His first, Fifth Element, focused on the ultimate spa experience. His third promises exciting sporting facilities. The middle child, Stardom, puts the superyacht life on a grand stage for a potential owner, family, guests, and even the crew.

Designed for owners with a sense of wanderlust, the concept includes a helipad for far-flung adventures and an unusually large air-conditioning unit to keep onboard temperatures at 66 degrees Fahrenheit, even when cruising the tropics. It’s not unusual for superyacht concepts to cater to the whims of owners, but it’s rare that the crew is more than an afterthought in a design. The AC unit is the first bit of proof that crew comfort is integral to this concept.

“Owners are becoming more conscious about all aspects of yachting life and that includes a quality work environment,” Fotiadis tells Robb Report. “I regularly speak with crew to understand the onboard challenges that they face and to tackle them in my designs.”

Stardom’s bow employs unusual shapes and an open concept within to emphasize proximity to the ocean. Theodoros Fotiadis

Key examples of this include handrails, both indoors and out, that are finished in organic leather or oiled wood (not varnished) to mitigate the need to continually polish stainless steel or chrome. Hard-wearing materials, such as marble, are used wherever possible in bathrooms, walls, flooring, and furniture.

There is also an open stern to reduce the time it takes crew to prepare to sail. “Sometimes, yachts can spend up to one and a half hours simply getting a boat ready,” he explains.

A large, stepped swim platform helps to avoid scratching exterior paintwork work when docking, and there are separate staircases for crew and guests so service areas don’t get crowded and guests are not disturbed. A spacious crew mess and plenty of storage also come in handy.

The yacht has an unusually wide beam to allow for big open spaces, such as this outdoor lounge. Theodoros Fotiadis

Fotiadis is the managing director of his eponymous studio, T. Fotiadis Design GmbH, which also works on residential and hospitality projects. He studied car design but became captivated by superyachts after he spotted a Magnum 50 powerboat in a harbor on the island of Corfu.

“The captain was kind enough to take me for a ride and when we hit 76 knots I knew I had to get into yachting,” he says. “I remain friends with the owner 15 years on. He paid for half of my tuition to study marine design. He now owns 240-foot explorer yacht Planet Nine.”

Fotiadis has worked on various yacht projects, including ghost-designing the guest cabins for 295-foot Lürssen Norn, which delivered in May, and the early interior designs for Kensho. Both yachts are striking designs with extraordinary features, and he brings a similar level of “wow factor” to Stardom.

The main suite has an exceptional view, thanks to the glass windows. Theodoros Fotiadis

Stardom has one of the largest double-tiered beach clubs ever on a superyacht, which is largely due to the boat’s enormous 130-foot beam (double the width of 590-foot Azzam’s beam, the largest yacht in the world). The open lower deck aft is paired with two fold-down wings on either side that form an open terrace on the sea, with lounges for easy access to the water.

On the main deck aft is outdoor dining and a glass-bottomed pool, painted in yellow to throw dappled sunlight on the beach club below. It leads indoors to a formal dining area forward and six double guest cabins.

“I based the lower levels on the feel of a luxury skyscraper,” he says. “It’s easy to move between two floors and also entertain large groups of guests.”

The open stern gives a sense of the internal space. Theodoros Fotiadis

Two equal-sized VIP suites are found on the observation deck above, along with a children’s play area, treatment rooms and a private lounge that converts into a disco by night. “It’s a peaceful retreat with drop-down balconies by day, yet sets the stage for unforgettable evenings of celebration and entertainment.”

Sliding glass doors protect the shared VIP forward terrace from ocean spray, while retractable yellow and white awnings shade it from the sun. It houses another alfresco dining area and storage for two tenders on the foredeck.

Stardom sleeps a total of 22 guests, including the full-beam main suite on the dedicated owner’s deck, which has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with a full-sized bath and shower. The owner also has direct access to a private gym, sauna, and steam room. Outdoors is a bar, a bioethanol fireplace for cozying up on colder nights, and a cinema screen for starlit movies.

Another view of the main salon. Theodoros Fotiadis

The bridge housed on the top deck, an area usually reserved as the sun deck for guests. No guest facilities are found on this level, however, aside from the helipad aft. Topped by a black-glass skylight, it comprises the bridge, captain’s cabin and office, offering the best view on the yacht.

If it’s ever built, Stardom will have a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, along with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion package. Perhaps some day, a star will be born.

Click here for more images of Stardom.