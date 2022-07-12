This New 360-Foot Superyacht Concept Pays Tribute to a Rare Cartier Diamond

Gabriele Teruzzi‘s latest superyacht concept promises to shine bright like a diamond on the high seas.

The 360-footer has been christened Stella Del Sud after the famous Cartier stone and is designed to glisten just like her 128-carat namesake, according to the Italian studio. To that end, the vessel’s sleek exterior is replete with glass panels precisely positioned to reflect light.

Another highlight is the Art Deco–style gem motif located amidship that, once again, pays tribute to Cartier’s Stella Del Sud. The rare diamond, also known as the Southern Star, was discovered in 1853 and sold to the famed French jeweler in 2002. It’s currently estimated to be worth $94 million.

Of course, the flashy details don’t stop at the exterior. The lavish interior centers around a double-height main saloon that was inspired by a modern penthouse. It sports hand-drawn panels and mirrors on the walls that together add a good dose of glamor. On the main deck, there are eight VIP cabins, featuring integrated terraces and a piano lounge.

Accessible via a custom spiral staircase, the upper deck comes fitted with a dining area and another saloon. The bridge deck, meanwhile, is dedicated to the owner’s suite. It has dual bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes, a personal office and an aquarium on the ceiling.

The lower deck offers a full-beam wellness area with a gym, a sauna, a massage room and a beauty area. There is also a space called the Aqua Room nearby that houses a bar, a Jacuzzi and relaxation beds. Adjacent to this you’ll find the crew quarters and a huge tender garage. There is also a cinema located in the bilge.

WATCH

The outdoor decks are nothing to sneeze at, either. The split-level beach area, which spans more than 3,000 square feet, takes cues from the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy and features a cascading pool at the center. Not to be outdone, the sprawling sun deck sports a custom infinity Jacuzzi and lounge forward, along with an alfresco dining area aft. Oh, and the foredeck is equipped with a helipad, a private lounge and yet another pool.

Who needs carats when you have all of that?