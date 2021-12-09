This 260-Foot Ice-Class Explorer Yacht Concept Has a Mast That Rotates and Lowers on Demand

Steve Kozloff’s latest concept might be a sailing yacht, but it certainly doesn’t have much in common with the old sloops of yore.

The futuristic 260-footer, known as Elegante, has an ice-class steel hull akin to that of an expedition yacht and is designed to withstand the toughest conditions. As the California-based designer puts it, she’s a “true world-class explorer sailing yacht with all the luxury of any superyacht.”

Her rigging is decidedly modern, too. The vessel is equipped with an innovative Solid Sail system by French builder Chantiers de L’Atlantique that has many advantages over a traditional sailing rig, according to Kozloff.

First, the free-standing mast can tilt 70 degrees forward to reduce the air draft from 237 feet to 134 feet. This enables Elegante to fit under most bridges. The mast can also rotate a full 360 degrees, which means the captain can turn the mast toward the wind and automatically raise and lower the sails as needed. In addition, the mast, which is free of yards and shrouds, has integrating load-sensing technology that tells the captain how much to drive the rig.

As for grunt, Elegante is equipped with twin diesel-electric engines that deliver 4,000 hp for an estimated top speed of 12 knots. When running under the 10,000-square-foot sail, meanwhile, the yacht can reportedly cruise at 12 knots. She can cover 4,600 nautical miles on diesel alone, but this can be extended with the electric engines and sail power.

Just like any good explorer, Elegante sports a 1,721-square-foot aircraft hangar that can house up to two helicopters or three eVTOLs. She also has a generous elevated landing pad that helps with safe landings in rough conditions, along with two cranes that can assist with off-loading tenders, research equipment and the likes.

Inside, the four-decker features an epic 1,500-square-foot owner’s suite with its own full-sized pool at the bow, along with two master suites and four twin cabins. She can sleep 14 guests in total as well as 20 crew.

Elsewhere, Elegante offers a full-beam beach club with clamshell doors and retractable decks, as well as a lounge and spa forward of the bridge. To top it off, the upper deck is fitted with a pool that has an integrated bar with submerged bar stools. Here, guests will have direct access to the bartender and can enjoy a drink without ever leaving the water.

Very elegant, indeed.

Check out more photos below: