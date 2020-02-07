This New Explorer Yacht Concept Has a Ginormous Glass Atrium Right in the Middle of the Boat

Glass on a yacht is nothing new, but covering nearly a third of the vessel with it certainly is. And that’s exactly what Theodoros Fotiadis has done with his striking new explorer concept. The Berlin-based designer describes his Stormbreaker superyacht as “powerful and muscular with razor-sharp lines,” and he doesn’t appear to be exaggerating.

Stormbreaker features a near-vertical bow, next-to-no curves, a sleek silver hull and expansive glass panels. The design centerpiece, however, is a dramatic and enormous glass atrium in the middle of the boat that serves as a kind of transparent glass cutout smack in the middle of the vessel, flooding it with natural light and offering incredible panoramic vistas.

On top of her angular good looks, Stormbreaker will push the boundaries when it comes to performance and technical capability. As her moniker implies, she is primed for optimal cruising in all climates and will be capable of weathering—or breaking—any storm.

Along with a tough-as-nails exterior, Stormbreaker will be fitted with a state-of-the-art communication system that will provide high bandwidth internet connectivity from the most remote destinations on the planet. This means seafarers will be able to stay hyper-connected even when they’re way off the grid—a must for modern-day entrepreneurs.

She will also sport a Panoramic 360 imaging system to record and broadcast live footage—you’ll never miss Free Willy-style whale breach or iceberg crumble—plus an interactive infotainment system for real-time voyage updates and a high-tech audiovisual experience.

Onboard, Stormbreaker promises unfettered luxury. She boasts a beach club, a spa-gym complex, an observation deck, a pool, private office, helicopter hangar, tender garage and even an art gallery and cigar lounge.

Being championed for sale by the founder of SuperYachtsMonaco Jim Evans, Stormbreaker is ready to be built at either 295 feet or 377 feet.

“Stormbreaker is the next level of go-anywhere explorer, the concept incorporates all the elements that thrill and solace-seeking clients look for, a tough exterior, attention-grabbing design, a bottomless toy chest, efficient propulsion, long-range capability and the highest level of connectivity,” said Evans.

