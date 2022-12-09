This Robust New 50-Foot Yacht Is Described as an SUV on Water

Stratos wants to make the provenance of its debut yacht crystal clear.

The nascent Dutch yard’s new 50-footer has been christened somewhat patriotically: the Dutch Built 50. The inaugural model is the brainchild of Bas Lengers. The avid seafarer, who already helms yacht dealership Lengers Yachts, recently founded Stratos and poured 40 years of international nautical experience into the yard’s first yacht.

Lengers has no doubts about the design, either. He claims the Dutch Built 50 will outrival competitors in the 50-foot yachting segment on account of its high quality and exceptional seakeeping abilities.

“I can say with complete confidence that the Stratos Dutch Built 50 is the most seaworthy vessel in its class,” the founder said in a statement.

The aft sun pad. Stratos Yacht

The yacht was penned in partnership with Dutch designer Bernd Weel and was fully engineered by the naval architects of Dutch firm Sea Level. The robust hull is constructed out of extra-dense, high-end composite materials, while the superstructure is made of lightweight carbon. As a result, the vessel has a low center of gravity and thus increased stability on the seas. In fact, it can handle waves above 13 feet and gale-force wind. It also has an impressive top speed of 36 knots and a range of up to 450 nautical miles.

“I felt the 50-foot category needed a tough, resiliently robust vessel, one that is truly seaworthy and built to superyacht standards,” Lengers adds. “A yacht that could cruise with ease even in the toughest of weather conditions: an SUV on water.”

The interior in the “Graphite” colorway. Stratos Yacht

Onboard, however, you can expect “supercar GT quality.” The carbon hardtop, which required a year of research and engineering, even has an automated sunroof like your favorite Ferrari. You’ll also find ergonomic pilot seats with shock absorption and an “indestructible” wet bar. Below deck, there are large windows in the hull to ensure the living quarters receive plenty of natural light and cabins for up to four guests.

Best of all, you can personalize your model. There are 25 different hues for the exterior and three colorways for the interior. You can tweak the kind of teak and the colors of the cushions. You can even opt to add a hydraulic swim platform if you so desire.

Lengers says the yard will build a limited number of yachts each year to ensure quality craftsmanship. Now that’s what you call Dutch built.

