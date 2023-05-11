This Asymmetrical 200-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Triangle-Shaped Pool

It seems that asymmetry is the next wave in yacht design. Both industry titans and lesser-known names have been turning out vessels with unconventional silhouettes over the past few years. The latest comes from the drawing board of Francesco Struglia.

The Italian designer’s eponymous firm recently unveiled a striking superyacht that throws the idea of balance to the wind. The newcomer spans 200 feet, or 61 meters, and thus has been christened simply 61 Asymmetric. The concept is characterized by sleek, angular lines and a series of skewed decks that set it apart from other behemoths on the water.

“This is a project where all the basic schemes of classic superyachts are questioned,” Struglia told Robb Report via email. “In addition to the almost systematic abolition of symmetries to obtain new points of view and truly differentiate the decks and their functions, the relationship between the various decks of the boat has also been rethought.”

The exterior of FSD 61 Asymmetric. Francesco Struglia Design

Arguably the coolest part of the yacht is the pool. Sitting at the center of the foredeck, the triangular design is a far cry from the aft infinity pool that has become somewhat of a predictable feature in contemporary cruisers. Similarly, the four lop-sided aft decks cascade down to the stern in a wholly unique way and provide ample space for alfresco entertaining.

With a beam of 34 feet, the yacht offers a generous interior volume of 1,000 GT and accommodation for up to 12 guests plus 10 crew. Struglia positioned the wheelhouse high up on the aft deck to create a large double-level space that can be used as a greenhouse (as in the proposed layout) or as a reception room, lounge, or event space, for example. The owner will, of course, have their own dedicated deck that provides not only privacy but stellar ocean views. The yacht is also equipped with a beach club aft and a plush lounge forward.

Struglia is known for pushing the envelope with his creations. Just yesterday, the studio unveiled a dazzling 200-foot superyacht concept called Necklace that was inspired by the world of high jewelry. Maybe bling will be the next trend in yacht design.

