This Sleek 230-Foot Superyacht Concept Is a 1960s Sports Car on the High Seas

What do you get when you cross a 1960s sports car with a J-class sailing yacht? Agon’s new superyacht concept.

Christened Horous, the 230-footer showcases a streamlined exterior inspired by the sleek rides of the ‘60s and the sporty single-masted racers of recent history. Featuring engineering by Names Studio, the vessel is capable of smoothly cruising like its two muses, too.

Horus is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system that enables transoceanic adventures with fewer emissions. When traveling at medium speeds (16 to 17 knots) in diesel-electric mode, for instance, the yacht can cover more than 5,000 nautical miles.

The owner’s suite. Agon

Another thing Horus has over a classic car or sloop is space. The yacht’s generous layout ensures there is plenty of room for relaxation and entertaining onboard. The upscale interior is characterized by a neutral palette, elegant wood detailing, vaulted ceilings, and stone flooring. Think of a country house with the luxury levels turned up to 11.

Spanning more than 1,000 square feet, the upper deck owner’s stateroom is equipped with a panoramic aft window and balconies on both sides that collectively provide sweeping 270-degree views. The private retreat is also outfitted with an office for work and a Jacuzzi for play.

Elsewhere on the upper deck, the stylish main salon nods to a Mexican Hacienda with a dramatic colonnade. The aft side sports a plush lounge and large TV, while the bow side is dedicated to a swanky parlor. The salon also offers prime vistas of the foredeck and beyond.

The infinity pool and swim platform. Agon

Below, the bridge deck is home to a wheelhouse, captain’s cabin, and an alfresco lounge, while the main deck offers four VIP suites and two staterooms. All the accommodations feature floor-to-ceiling windows that create a light and airy vibe. Speaking of which, the bulwark of Horus has a louvered design that allows seafarers to control the amount of natural light by opening or closing the shutters.

The stern area of the main deck offers ample lounge and dining spaces, a grand infinity pool, and a spacious swim platform. Last but not least, the lower deck is fitted with a gym, wellness zone, and crew cabins. It also houses the engine room and a tender garage capable of storing two 26-foot tenders, plus other water toys. Maybe you could even squeeze your favorite ’60s ride onboard.

