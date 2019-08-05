Sundecks for All! Why This Sporty New 26-Foot Yacht Is the Perfect Day Cruiser

A stand-up steering area that transforms into a dinette and a contrasting use of color make the all-new Invictus 270CX a boat to take note of. Its compact 26-foot size benefits from a well-planned use of space, exemplified by the dedicated transformable seating area amidships, which comes as standard.

Despite borrowing recognizable characteristics from the X range, the Invictus 270CX will still stand apart from the yachting crowd when it makes its world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2019. Key improvements on the X range include the all-new basin unit left of the cockpit for convenience at sea.

Designed by Invictus Yachts’ long-time collaborator Christian Grande of Italian studio DesignWorks, the boat oozes classic Italian craftsmanship. Well-executed detailing on the soft furnishings and leather finishes are paired with shiny steel elements. Customizable details include the unusual option of extending the use of solid teak wood to the stern platform.

Roomier than most boat interiors of this size, the CX’s inclusion of a separate bathroom and guest cabin with good ceiling height makes it the perfect day cruiser for jaunts away from the mothership.

In profile the boat is sleek and sporty, enhanced by the design of the vertical wheelhouse. The shape of the hull ensures a smooth and comfortable ride at sea, while 220 hp outboard engines make it the perfect vessel for nipping in and out of sandy coves and finding the ideal place to plant for the day.

The addition of a stern sunbed, which is achieved by laying the back of the sofa flat, can be further expanded with more cushions. This not only optimizes the engine area, but also means there is room enough for all guests on board to kick back, relax and drink in the pleasures of a day spent on the water.