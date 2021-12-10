Sunreef’s New 140-Foot Sailing Catamaran Has a Fold-Out, Walk-Around Beach Club

Sunreef’s fleet of luxury catamarans just got a little bit bigger—and a little more innovative.

The relatively new Polish yard, which was founded in 2002, has been steadily churning out new models to cater to the growing appetite for high-design multihulls. The latest to join the Sunreef family is a new sailing yacht known simply as the Sunreef 140.

As its name implies, the newest addition spans just shy of 140 feet and is what the yard describes as a “super catamaran.” In other words, it pairs the sleek silhouette and clean lines of a classic cat with the comfort and largess of a superyacht. It also has a novel new feature to the aft that sets it apart from its predecessors.

Like the six other models in Sunreef’s sailing line, the new Sunreef 140 is equipped with a rig that harnesses the wind to supplement propulsion and improve efficiency while reducing emissions. Fully customizable, she can be fitted with either traditional diesel engines or electric motors. Opt for the latter and you can also add Sunreef’s proprietary solar power system that works to power the vessel’s amenities with emissions-free energy.

According to the yard, one of the yacht’s most notable features is the aft cockpit. In addition to a lounge and dining area for alfresco entertaining, it sports a nifty fold-out platform that works to connect the two separate hulls. This, in turn, creates a vast walkaround beach club that comes complete with sun loungers, a diving platform and whatever else the new owner might like.

The beach club flows onto a gym that promises ocean-view workouts and a storage room for diving gear and water toys. Beneath the aft cockpit, there is a large garage that offers space for two large jet skis, as well as a refueling station and launching system. The flybridge, meanwhile, is fitted with a bar, dining table and a spa flanked by sun pads.

As for the interior, there is accommodation for up to 12 guests. The highlight is the full-beam owner’s suite that affords a panoramic vista along with private access to the spa and lounge on the bow terrace. Super cat, indeed.