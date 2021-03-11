Sunreef’s New All-Electric Catamaran Blends Solar and Wind Energy for Unlimited Range

Sunreef Yachts has just started building what it’s claiming will be “the world’s most advanced sustainable luxury catamaran.”

The electric vessel, known as the Sunreef 80 Eco, blends the latest green technologies with the reliability of a day-sailer and the comfort of a superyacht. It was first unveiled last year as part of the Polish yard’s new Eco line that comprises a handful of vessels spanning from 40 to 100 feet.

Designed and engineered in-house, the 80-footer takes a holistic approach to eco cruising. It can harness and store renewable energy both above and below the waterline, which means it can sail silently sans emissions for days on end. In fact, the yard says it has infinite range.

Arguably the most innovative feature is the vessel’s solar skin. This photovoltaic system will see the world’s lightest solar cells integrated into the hull sides, superstructure, bimini and carbon mast. Covering a total surface of approximately 1,600 square feet, the skin will generate up to 34 kWp of clean energy that will be stored in custom-engineered lithium batteries. It also gives the multihull a cool, futuristic look.

When it comes to propulsion, the cat takes a multipronged approach. It can either run on its two, energy-efficient 180kW electric engines or the wind. While under sail, the vessel employs an advanced hydro generation system to actually recover energy from the propeller rotation. Together, the two propellers can generate more than 15 kWh while sailing around 7 knots. This energy is then used to power the engines and onboard appliances.

“The Sunreef 80 Eco is all about responsible sailing and relying on renewable energy,” Sunreef’s founder and president, Francis Lapp, said in a statement. “We are now pairing the industry’s most innovative solar power system with hydro generation.”

The vessel also sports a high-tech water management system, highly efficient air conditioning, wind generators and non-toxic bottom paints. As for décor, it’s fully customizable and showcases a range of ethically sourced sustainable materials and furnishings.

Intended for long offshore adventures, the Sunreef 80 Eco is expected to hit the water this summer.

Check out more images of the vessel below: