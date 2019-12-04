A Miami Artist Used This 70-Foot Catamaran as a Canvas for a Colorful Art Installation

Luxury yachts are often considered to be works of art by their makers, but Sunreef just took that notion one step further. Collaborating with artist Alexander Mijares, the Polish builder has unveiled a vibrant superyacht installation that will appear at this year’s edition of Art Basel in Miami.

Mijares, who is self-taught, is a favorite of celebrities like David Beckham, Pharrell, Kevin Hart and Justin Bieber. In the piece for Sunseeker, the artist taken all the dynamic energy of Miami and wrapped it across the hull of the 70 Sunreef Power catamaran. Mijares’s work—titled Pieces of Me—uses the superyacht as a kind of canvas to explore his own Miami roots.

Apropos for an installation on a boat, the piece boasts a ton of movement, as a myriad of shapes juxtaposes with the cat’s clean lines. The color palette spans dark and warm hues that play against the blue ocean backdrop, delivering a kaleidoscopic punch that’s worlds away from a standard-issue white hull. “Miami colors fill my work with energy,” Mijares writes on his website.

The 70 Sunreef Power is part of the shipyard’s new range of power catamarans, which also includes the 60 Sunreef Power, the 80 Sunreef Power—tennis superstar Rafael Nadal snapped up his very own bespoke version earlier this year—and the 100 Sunreef Power. Characterized by its generous floorplan, the 70 Sunreef Power boasts a voluminous hull which gives infinite options when it comes to layout—seafarers can customize to their specific needs. And it doesn’t make for a half bad installation space either.

The Sunreef and Pieces of Me will be on display at the Fontainebleau Marina in Miami Beach from Wednesday, December 4 to Sunday, December 8. A tour aboard the floating art installation is available by appointment only.