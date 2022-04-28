This New 164-Foot Explorer Catamaran Concept Will Let You Travel the Far Corners of the Globe in Luxury

A catamaran may not be your first vessel of choice for a global expedition, but Sunreef Yachts is hoping to change that.

The Polish shipyard has just revealed a new go-anywhere multihull concept designed specifically for long-range cruising. The 164-footer is the second model in the Sunreef Explorer line, following a 125-footer that was released back in 2020.

Named simply the 50M Sunreef Explorer, the cat promises transoceanic range just like her predecessor and is likely to cover more nautical miles than monohulls of a similar size. The yard didn’t share any specs at this stage, but says the vessel will be equipped with two engines, two fuel tanks, multiple generators, two water tanks and a smart waste management system. As such, she will be able to remain self-sufficient for months on end and journey to the most remote corners of the Earth.

As to be expected, the global cruiser sports Sunreef’s signature sleek silhouette and clean lines. Onboard, meanwhile, you can expect “superyacht comfort,” with six sizable staterooms, a private spa, a fitness center and an outdoor cinema with a bar. Another highlight is the aft deck, which spans the entire 47-foot beam and offers oodles of space for alfresco entertaining.

Just like any explorer worthy of the class, there will be a full arsenal of toys aboard to ensure even the most die-hard adventurers never get bored. The generous garages can accommodate diving gear, sea bobs, e-bikes, e-foils, sailing dinghies and tenders, while the cranes allow for easy launch and recovery. Naturally, every detail of the yacht’s design and equipment can be tailored to meet the requirements of her new owner.

“From mountain biking in Greenland, diving in Ushuaia, horseback riding in Galapagos or whale-watching in Newfoundland, the new Sunreef 50M Explorer is dedicated to all those who dream of expanding their yachting horizons,” the yard said in a statement.

Explorer catamaran, indeed.

Check out more photos below: