Sunreef Unveils a New 125-Foot Explorer Catamaran With Transoceanic Range

Having already mastered the multihull, Sunreef Yachts is diving headfirst into a new challenge. The Polish yard is offering a new type of “explorer catamaran” that’s able to sail with an extended range in even the most extreme waters.

The 40M Sunreef Explorer, which is just a concept at this stage, features carbon composite construction and a sleek silhouette that has become synonymous with the Sunreef fleet. The yard says the versatile 125-footer is “dedicated to discovering new horizons” and will pack enough propulsion to give her transoceanic range, as well as “solid performance in rough seas.”

What’s more, she’ll get you to the ends of the earth in luxury. The sizable vessel offers just over 7,000-square-feet of living space thanks to her 44-foot beam. Accommodation is spread across three decks and the flowing layout encourages indoor-outdoor living.

The cat’s centerpiece is an expansive bow terrace that resembles a sophisticated open-air lounge. This space will feature an inviting spa pool, oversized sun pads and a well-stocked bar. Elsewhere, the extended aft deck is fitted with a launching crane, along with enough stowage for a 23-foot tender, two jet skis and a haul of water toys. When the tender is at sea, a hydraulic aft platform can be lowered to water level and seafarers can enjoy a full-beam “private beach” (a.k.a. swim platform).

Of course, the 40M Sunreef Explorer can also be tweaked to meet her owner’s desires. Custom features available for the concept currently include a steam room, a playroom with a self-leveling pool table or a private fold-out balcony off the master suite.

The ambitious design is now the second-largest vessel in the Sunreef family. First place belongs to the 161-foot 49M Sunreef Power, while third place goes to the custom 110-foot Sunreef Power that will be delivered in 2021. The yard has not yet given specifics regarding engine configuration or range, except that she has the range of a bona fide explorer. We can’t wait to see her in action.