Sunreef’s New 94-Foot Multi-Hull Motor Yacht Is Its Largest Catamaran Yet

Look out, folks, there’s a new mega-cat prowling the high seas. Sunreef Yachts just launched its largest multi-hulled motor yacht to date and it measures a whopping 94 feet from tip to tail.

The flagship 100 Sunreef Power hit the water this week at the yard’s new construction facilities in Gdansk, Poland, after a somewhat tumultuous build. Construction on the luxury catamaran first began in March 2020 and continued even throughout a global pandemic. To be sure, it was no easy feat.

Crafted from composite, the cat sports Sunreef’s signature sleek silhouette with a metallic gray hull and a rose gold superstructure and bimini. It is equipped with twin 1,300 hp engines that offer outstanding autonomy and a transatlantic range for year-round global adventures.

With a 44-foot beam, the cat offers plenty of relaxation space on board along with all the creature comforts. The custom interior includes upscale accommodation for up to 10 seafarers, along with a fitness area and a swanky bar. There’s also a full-beam bow terrace with a sunken lounge that’s perfect for cocktails and a sizable flybridge with a spa.

To the aft, the vessel is fitted with a garage that can hold two Jet Skis and a selection of water toys. It also sports a large hydraulic platform that can be leveled with the aft skirts to create a generous beach club.

The 100 Sunreef Power is currently undergoing finishing works before it embarks on a series of sea trials and technical tests in the Baltic Sea. The 94-footer now holds the title of the largest motor yacht in Sunreef’s fleet, but could soon be trumped by the 110 Sunreef Power. Inspired by the supercar industry, the epic 110-footer comprises four decks jam-packed with amenities and is due for delivery in late 2021.

Regardless, the launch of the first 100 Sunreef Power was, quite literally, a big moment for Sunreef.

