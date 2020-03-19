Sunreef’s Latest 80-Foot Catamaran Is Like a Luxury Pied-à-Terre on Water

A high-end catamaran designed for transatlantic crossings sounds like the kind of vessel we need right now. Forget the turmoil and sail off into the sunset, good sir. And it appears Sunreef Yachts has just delivered exactly that.

On Wednesday, the yacht maker launched its latest multihull from its Gdansk shipyard in Poland. Commissioned by one of Sunreef’s Chinese customers, Otoctone 80 has been built for long-distance cruising in comfort.

Her 80-ft. length and 40-ft. beam give the big power cat excess space for any liveaboard sailor, plus Sunreef designed a clever bridge deck for idle days at anchor or extended sea voyages. The pièce de résistance, however, is the 580-square-foot flybridge, which offers generous space for a jacuzzi, full wet bar, barbecue and the requisite sun pads.

The yacht also features an expansive interior with a flowing open-plan layout that promises feng shui aplenty. There’s a sizable main saloon with panoramic views to give the cabin a light, airy feel, as well as a generous main deck galley and ample dining and lounging space.

The vessel has space for up to eight seafarers across three guest staterooms and one master suite which has its own en suite, sofa and walk-in dressing room. Guests will also have access to the aft swim platform, with a tender garage full of water toys.

A testament to its remarkable design, the 80 Sunreef Power was awarded the Best Power Driven Catamaran at World Yachts Trophies and has received other accolades and high praise from the industry. The vessel joins a trio of existing models—the 60 Sunreef Power, 70 Sunreef Power and 100 Sunreef Power—plus new concepts like the neon-lit 49M Sunreef Power and the 110 Sunreef Power.

Following sea trials, the vessel will begin charters in the West Mediterranean from summer 2020. And if you can make it there, that’s your mid-year voyage sorted.