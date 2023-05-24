This Sleek 80-Foot Electric Catamaran Uses Solar Power to Cruise With Infinite Range

Sunreef’s hotly anticipated electric “Super Cat” is now prowling the high seas.

Billed as the “world’s most advanced electric motor yacht,” the new 80 Sunreef Power Eco recently left the Polish yard’s Gdansk facility. It is the first hull in the 80-foot series to hit the water and has set a new standard for emissions-free cruising.

Custom built for a family of eco-conscious seafarers, the multihull is equipped with the latest green tech to ensure outstanding energy efficiency and zero carbon footprint. It sports two 360 kW electric motors and a 990 kWh battery pack that Sunreef says is 30 percent lighter than the industry standard. This propulsion system enables clean, silent cruising and “infinite range,” according to the yard.

The yacht recently left the Polish yard. Sunreef Yachts

In addition, the 80-footer is fitted with the yard’s signature solar power system. Roughly 2,152 square feet of solar panels have been integrated into the composite exterior and will generate up to 36kWp of clean energy that can be stored in the batteries or used to power the hotel load.

“The climate impact of large power yachts is significant,” the owner told Sunreef in a recent interview. “We have taken extensive steps to impact the climate crises, therefore we could only consider a power yacht if it would incorporate technologies that are rapidly scaling in other sectors such as solar energy and electric vehicles.”

The salon. Sunreef Yachts

The green features can be found onboard, too. The cat comes with an energy-saving air-conditioning system, a water-making and purifying system, and smart energy management. The eco materials used throughout were also ethically sourced.

The interior was tailored to the owner and features four generous cabins. The décor pairs elegant contemporary furnishings with a subtle palette of neutrals that complement the gleaming, bronzish-gold hull.

Super Cat, indeed.

Click here to see all the photos of the 80 Sunreef Power Eco.