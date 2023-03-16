Sunreef Just Unveiled a New Range of High-Tech Hybrid Catamarans With a Need for Speed

Sunreef Yachts has been churning out innovative catamarans for the past two decades, but now it’s really breaking the mold.

The Polish yard has just unveiled a new range of high-tech hybrid power cats with “the ultimate hull shape.” The Ultima line was designed for speed freaks looking to enjoy quick getaways in comfort and style. The fully customizable crafts combine the best of the multihull and monohull design elements, according to Sunreef.

“This concept is all about fast cruises, vast living space, and energy efficiency,” founder and president Francis Lapp said in a statement.

Ultima 45. Sunreef Yachts

Although details on the new hull shape and the hybrid propulsion system are scant, the fresh silhouette is evident in the photos shared by the yard. The Ultima yachts are characterized by sleek, aerodynamic lines and sharp, angled bows that will allow them to slice through the seas at speed. Sunreef says the cats will also offer “smart storage” for toys, diving equipment, and fishing gear.

Ultima 55. Sunreef Yachts

The yard recently presented the first two models at the Miami and Fort Lauderdale boat shows. The 45 Ultima and 55 Ultima both sport vast aft decks with folding bulwark platforms, as well as generous semi-open dining areas. The 45 can also be equipped with Sunreef’s signature solar power system that generates clean, green energy while on the waves.

The 45 Ultima and 55 Ultima. Sunreef Yachts

The best part is the yard says there are two larger models on the way. Of course, each design can be tailored to the seafarer. Working with the in-house team of designers, you can choose everything from the layout to the decor to the materials. All the upholstery and woodwork will be executed to the highest standards by the yard’s craftspeople.

The Ultima range already appears to be a hit, too. Sunreef already has 10 examples in the order book. Evidently, breaking the mold has paid off.