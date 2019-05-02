Circle The Globe in This New 50-Foot Super-Luxe Catamaran

Polish superyacht builder Sunreef Yachts—best-known for its sleek, bespoke sailing and power cats up to 165 feet long—has a new addition to its lineup. And at 50 feet, it’s the new kitty of the range.

The $1.7 million Sunreef 50 is a smart, strategic move by the respected Gdansk yard to appeal to sailing couples looking to sail off into the sunset—or simply to their favorite anchorage—without needing a crew.

In fact, the owners of newly launched hull No. 1 have plans to loosen lines on their new Sunreef 50 this summer for a world-girding cruise with their family.

Unlike boat builders churning out production-line catamarans, Sunreef offers a semi-custom build, with the interior pretty much a blank canvas. Early orders for the 50 are mostly for a three-cabin layout with a huge, opulent master and expansive bathroom in the one hull and two en-suite guest cabins in the second.

Measuring 50 feet in length and a whopping 30 feet wide, the catamaran offers acres of space for alfresco social areas. The yacht’s bow terrace, shaded by a retractable awning, provides a sunken dining/lounging area flanked by huge sun pads.

And there’s no clambering around side decks to reach the terrace; a large sliding forward door leads you straight out from the saloon into the deep, protected well.

And steps lead up to the forward deck where there are sun pads on each bow and fun trampolines between the hulls.

It’s the same for the flybridge. Wide steps from the cockpit lead up to the full-width, configurable deck. With the helm station over to starboard, there’s generous space for large sofas, a dining table and wet bar beneath the over-sized hardtop.

Founded in 2002, Sunreef has years of experience building hard-charging multihulls. With the new 50, that means an available carbon-fiber mast and boom, over-sized electric winches, an 807-square-foot fully battened main and a 592 square-foot genoa.

When the wind dies, a pair of 80 hp Yanmars with sail drives and folding props can push the composite-hulled 50 to an 11-knot top speed, with 260 gallons of fuel for long-distance motoring.

This new 50 slots neatly into the Sunreef range beneath Sunreef 60-, 70- and 80-foot models and is all set to become the yard’s top-seller.