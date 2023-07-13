This New 90-Foot Emissions-Free Catamaran Makes Its Own Hydrogen Fuel

Sunreef’s upcoming zero-emissions catamaran won’t just run on hydrogen; it will make it, too.

The aptly named Zero Cat, which is currently in the development stage, will be equipped with a range of innovative green technologies that will enable it to produce its own fuel on the high seas for “unlimited autonomy.”

Measuring just above 90 feet, the multihull will utilize a special generator to produce hydrogen from methanol. Sunreef didn’t get into the specifics but says the fuel cell system will create clean, emissions-free energy that will be used for both the electric propulsion and the hotel load. It sounds similar to the setup Roland Gumpert touted for the Nathalie Super Sports EV. (The car’s methanol fuel cell produces hydrogen and converts it into electricity for the four motors.)

A close-up of the solar skin on the Sunreef 80 Eco. Sunreef Yachts

In addition, solar cells will be built into the yacht’s entire bodywork and will continuously generate power from the sun so long as it’s shining. The Polish yard has previously featured this patented “solar skin” on a number of models, including a 100-foot sailboat, a smaller 80-foot sailer, and an 80-foot cat. The latter is equipped with 160 kW main motors that enable speeds of up to 10 knots, to give you an idea of the newcomer’s potential grunt.

Sunreef has been a pioneer of green yachting over the past 20 years. It has also become one of the world’s most popular builders of luxury catamarans, delivering vessels to former world No. 1 tennis star Rafael Nadal and two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso. Despite all the advances and acclaim, the yard’s R&D team says it will continue to push the boundaries of sustainable sailing.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the industry by offering discerning customers an exceptional zero-emission sailing experience,” Sunreef’s co-founder and chief technology officer Nicolas Lapp said in a statement. “This project represents a milestone in our ongoing commitment to protecting our oceans and preserving the natural beauty of the sea.”