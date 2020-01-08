This Sleek, Custom Sunreef 80 Catamaran Just Won the Shipbuilder a New Award

We knew Sunreef Yachts had created something special with its latest customized boat, Gaya, and now the eye-catching multihull catamaran is getting the formal recognition it deserves. The vessel has just been named one of the industry’s most innovative crafts by Oceanway China.

Representatives for the boatmaker were on hand to accept the award Friday night at a gala in Shenzhen organized by the marine magazine. Having pushed the boundaries of catamaran design for nearly 20 years, innovation is to be expected from the Polish company—but this design is particularly notable. A one-off riff on the Sunreef 80, Gaya pairs bold exterior styling and classy lines with a refined interior design.

The 80-foot composite catamaran features a striking navy blue hull, silver superstructure and is topped with a jet black mast and boom. Powered by twin 280 hp engines, she can cut through the seas with ease.

The interior, brought to life by the in-house design team at Sunreef, boasts backlit quartz, metallic accents and a generous amount of teak. The main saloon combines genuine oak flooring, ebony veneer and designer furniture to create a contemporary feel. With full-height windows and soaring ceilings, the central social area looks more like an upscale cocktail joint than a typical yacht interior. The space is adorned with coolers, a transforming dining table that can accommodate eight, a coffee bar and, most importantly, a 55-inch retractable TV.

The vessel has a four-stateroom layout with room for up to eight guests. The opulent master suite comes complete with a dressing room and elegant ensuite clad in dark quartz. Meanwhile, the cabins borrow from the main saloon’s color scheme with a soothing mix of grey and black.

Outdoors, there’s an exterior bow lounge and aft dining area where seafarers can catch some rays. And if you should need more space, the hydraulic aft platform can be extended once the tender has been deployed. On the flybridge, guests can make use of the large sunbeds, fitness equipment, a barbecue and a bar.

In short, the Sunreef 80 Gaya is another big leap forward for the Polish builder and a worthy recipient of this award. Check out more images of the sleek beauty below: