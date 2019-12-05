Step Aboard Sunseeker’s Biggest Superyacht Ever With This Incredibly Realistic Animation Video

We’ve been waxing lyrical about Sunseeker’s new 161-foot flagship for the past couple of months—but we’ve only had a handful of renderings to work from. Thankfully, the British yard has just released an exclusive animation that further highlights the design and grandeur of the elegant 161 Yacht.

The video—which is just shy of three minutes—is basically a walk-through tour of Sunseeker’s biggest vessel yet. It kicks off with a few shots of the angular exterior, before moving to the top level of the luxurious tri-deck ship. Here, you can clearly spy a bar, spa, sundeck and plush lounge seats—the area looks perfect for sun-drenched summer soirees. Next, it pans to the wheelhouse deck where we see a generous dining table and a separate lounge space.

But the real showstoppers are the pool and beach club, which are both located on the bottom deck. The video shows off the plunge pool which is surrounded by abundant seating—it even has its own little bench for requisite bubbly—before moving to the beach club below. This area has not one but three hydraulic balconies should you need even more deck space for that summer beach party.

It may not be the real thing, but the short and sweet video should keep you satiated till the Sunseeker 161 Yacht hits the water in 2021.