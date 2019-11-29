First Look: Sunseeker’s New 161-Foot Flagship Is Its Biggest Superyacht Yet

Sunseeker International has ambitious plans for the future, and the boat builder is christening them by launching a brand new flagship.

The British company has unveiled renderings of its largest vessel to date, the Sunseeker 161 Yacht, according to a new release. The flagship of the company’s new superyacht division, the tri-deck ship will feature an aluminum hull built by Icon Yachts in Holland.

The launch kicks off an expansion that will see Sunseeker double the number of superyachts it offers. But the increase in size hasn’t come at the cost of the brand’s trademark style. The white and black boat still features a striking visual aesthetic, thanks to bold angular lines that ensure it fits in with the company’s existing line of vessels.

As slick as the yacht may look, its three decks are also jam-packed with amenities. The first of these spaces is the top-level sundeck, which has its own bar and four lounge seats. Beneath that is wheelhouse deck, which offers a bit of shade and includes a dining table and direct access to the boat’s interior through electric sliding glass doors. The mid-level deck also has an intimate front space where guests can get away from everyone else and enjoy some time in the sun.

The crown jewels of the entertainment spaces, though, are the pool and beach club areas on the bottom deck. The gorgeous plunge pool is surrounded by plenty of space for guests to soak in the sun while two stairways bring guests to the beach club below. Should you ever need a little more space for that summer yacht party, three hydraulic balconies can expand the deck area further.

No pricing information has been made available yet, but the company hopes that the Sunseeker 161 Yacht will make its debut in 2021. The vessel will be joined by the more compact Sunseeker 133, bringing the brand’s assortment of superyachts to four.

Check out more images of the 161 below: