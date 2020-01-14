Sunseeker Will Showcase 6 New Boats at the Miami Yacht Show This Year

Sunseeker Yachts has churned out a spate of top-notch vessels of late, and now it’s ready to show them off. The British boatmaker just shared the roster of new models it will show at the upcoming Miami Yacht Show.

The highly anticipated Manhattan 68 (pictured above) leads the pack, making its US debut alongside five other luxury motor yachts, including a high-performance Hawk 38, a dynamic 74 Sport Yacht, a sleek Predator 60 EVO, as well as the luxurious Sunseeker 76 and 95.

The 32nd annual Miami Yacht Show will feature more than 400 yachts and superyachts from the world’s most renowned builders. Marine enthusiasts should, of course, make a beeline straight for the Manhattan 68 which promises to be one of the most innovative yachts at the boating showcase.

The latest addition to Sunseeker’s Manhattan range, the 69-foot vessel boasts a newly configured flybridge to give the feeling that you are on board a much larger craft. She features an expansive panoramic saloon and hull windows which let in swaths of natural light, as well as a spacious cockpit, a fully equipped aft galley and generously proportioned main deck.

The layout sees a full-beam master stateroom—with optional chaise lounge, sofa, storage or breakfast table—as well as two large twin cabins and VIP suite. The twin-berth crew cabin features private access through the transom and has ample stowage.

But the real pièce de résistance is the beach club which is located on the wide bathing platform. This area is complete with all the lights and speakers needed to entertain seafarers, plenty of storage for fenders, toys and water equipment, plus a fold-away bench seat and overhead rainfall shower which set this vessel apart from its peers.

The Manhattan 68 can be fitted with either twin Volvo Penta IPS engines that are each capable of outputting up to 1,350 hp or twin MAN V8 diesel engines which can produce either 1,000 or 1,200 horses. The vessel is capable of covering a lofty 300 nautical miles, making it the perfect long-range cruiser with unparalleled comfort.

And while the Manhattan 68 may be the star of the show, Sunseeker’s other yachts are also well worth your time. The high-performance Predator 60 EVO features an all-new window line and powered carbon-fiber hardtop, which exemplifies the company’s new look. Meanwhile, the Hawk 38 day boat is part of a very special limited-edition series that pays tribute to Sunseeker’s late founder Robert Braithwaite and sports a special polished stainless-steel plaque on the helm in his honor.

To see this sleek boats and more, head along to the yearly marine showcase next month. The Miami Yacht Show will take place from February 13 to 17 and tickets can be purchased via the website.