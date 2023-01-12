Sunseeker Is Giving Its Most Iconic Cruiser a Luxe Makeover

Sunseeker will be launching several new models at boot Düsseldorf on January 21, among nine models the UK builder will display at the indoor show. The 75 Sport Yacht will replace the brand’s 74 Sport Yacht, but the exterior and interior changes—different-shaped glass on hull and superstructure and a, yes, sportier-looking, stern—are more cosmetic than mind-blowing.

What is earth-shattering, at least for Sunseeker fans, is the return of the Superhawk 55, an open-style express that has had performance in its DNA since Sunseeker debuted the Superhawk 34 back in 1997. The British boatbuilder discontinued the Superhawk line in 2009, so the 55 marks its return in a more luxurious, accommodations-friendly and decidedly less go-fast form. It’s a performance boat for those who like comforts.

The open transom is more cruiser than go fast. Courtesy Sunseeker International

The 55 has all the niceties and space expected on a 55-footer, including a large sunpad lounge, with a three-person couch behind; an open transom with another generous sunbed, and swim platform with a tender garage behind that carries a Williams Minijet tender and personal watercraft. The center part of the platform lowers into the water for easy tender retrieval. The cockpit under the hardtop has a wetbar, corner seats that slide into the table for dining and a three-person performance helm designed for an owner who gave up the gold chains when ‘Miami Vice’ ceased production in 1990, but never lost the thirst for speed.

But performance, at least to Sunseeker, means something else in 2023. The layout includes a full-beam owner’s suite, and choice of either a double or two twins. The Superhawk also has a mid-cabin salon with galley, and two heads.

The boat will have a top end of 38 knots. Courtesy Sunseeker International

With the luxury, the boat will also have less performance-oriented (but more fuel efficient) engines than the last-gen Superhawk 34. Twin 725hp Volvo Penta IPS 950s will deliver a top end of 38 knots, according to Sunseeker. It’s not exactly the 45 knots the 34 reached, but the 34 had little of the space and luxury of this new 55.

The Superhawk 55 and 75 Sport Yacht are two of 12 new models Sunseeker is bringing to market over a six-year period. But the 55’s return mean there could be an entirely new line for the British builder.