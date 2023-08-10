This New 89-Foot Yacht Is a Luxe Floating Penthouse With Uninterrupted Ocean Views

Despite its British origins, Sunseeker Yachts has decided to unveil its newest fleet member stateside.

The new Ocean 182 will make its world debut at the Newport International Boat Show in Rhode Island this September. The British yard says the 89-footer “epitomizes the floating penthouse concept,” offering space, comfort, and luxury on the water.

“As the largest yacht at this year’s show, we are excited to showcase a new style of Sunseeker that has been designed with the North American market in mind,” Sean Robertson, president of Sunseeker USA Sales Co., said in a statement. “The main and upper deck spaces provide a beautiful living space for socializing in comfort.”

The aft decks. Sunseeker Yachts

As its moniker suggests, the newcomer is the fifth vessel in Sunseeker’s popular Ocean range. With a beam just shy of 24 feet, the yacht offers ample living space across three decks. The “infinity main deck” has sliding doors on the starboard side and matching windows on the port side that provide uninterrupted views from bow to stern. The interior of the main deck features a spacious salon, a galley with Meile appliances, and a dedicated dining area, while the exterior sports a beach club, a hydraulic swim platform, and a bow lounge.

WATCH

Up the stylish spiral staircase, the upper deck is equipped with retractable sliding doors that allow it to be either fully enclosed or open. Sunseeker says the fluidity between outdoor and indoor living spaces is unmatched in this yacht class. The British yard has opted to position the helm on the upper deck for the first time next to a well-equipped L-shaped bar and alfresco lounge seating. Inside lies another salon with expansive panoramic glazing that affords more vistas still.

The main deck salon. Sunseeker Yachts

Back down below, three generous double cabins, a twin, and a VIP are spread across the lower deck. The full-beam owner’s suite is located amidships and pairs soft neutral tones with a mix of luxurious textured materials. All of the cabins come with en suites, too.

As for grunt, the vessel is powered by twin MAN V-12 engines that give it a top speed of 27 knots and a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

In addition to the Ocean 182, Sunseeker will display the award-winning 65 Sport Yacht and the Manhattan 55 at the upcoming Rhode Island event. Keen to see the trio? The Newport International Boat Show will be held from September 14 to 17.

Click here to see all images of the Sunseeker Ocean 182.