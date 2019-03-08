Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
Imagine ‘Cruising’ at 70 mph in This New Sunseeker Day Boat

Sunseeker and Fabio Buzzi Design join forces for the super-fast Hawk 38 sport boat.

Sunseeker Grey Hawk 38 Photo: Courtesy of Sunseeker

Returning to its performance and racing roots—and following the requisite detailed market research—the Sunseeker team has announced its all-new high-performance day boat, the Hawk 38. Borne out of a collaboration between Sunseeker and Fabio Buzzi (FB) Design, the new model will have a cruising speed of 62 knots (70 mph) with twin Mercury R400 outboard engines with Mercury Racing Digital Zero Effort throttles. FB designed the hull to optimize speed and minimize noise transmission, and it will be built of structural foam and Hypalon 866 STAB tubes to help stabilization while at sea.

Sunseeker Grey Hawk 38

Sunseeker’s Hawk 38 sports a cruising speed of 70 mph.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunseeker

The Hawk 38 will be an excellent choice for chase boat, tender, or solo day boat. Its high speed will make it easy to get to and from shore, while clients can choose unique designs and fittings for just getting out on the water for the day. Making the most of its 38 feet, the foredeck has ample space and features a sunbathing pad and optional canopy when you want to escape the sun. The boat’s aft-facing U-shaped seating is placed around a quick-release table to allow for entertaining while at sea, and it stows quickly when needed.

Sunseeker Grey Hawk 38

The foredeck has sunning, seating, and a retractable table.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunseeker

Located aft of the seating area is the helm station with double-curvature ventilated glass and carbon-fiber screens for wind protection. The Hawk 38 will be outfitted with a Simrad navigation system sporting GPS and Wi-Fi capabilities while linking up the other essential systems for easy access.

A triple bench seat sits at the stern.

Sunseeker Grey Hawk 38

Sunseeker Hawk 38.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunseeker

Other amenities offered on the Hawk 38 include a full toilet compartment under the helm, racing seats on the aft, two drawer fridges, and plenty of storage hidden throughout.

Those drawn to details will appreciate the carbon-fiber grab rails with polished stainless-steel mounts, retractable cleats, compression latches, and a custom audio system with polished stainless-steel speaker grills, aft-facing swim speakers, and optional subwoofers.

Sunseeker notes that it took a lot of research “to fully appreciate the breadth of this complex sector. Now is the perfect time for the boat to be designed and built to exacting standards.”

There are currently no owners lined up but the feedback has been very positive.

