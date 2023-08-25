Boat of the Week: This Sleek 165-Foot Superyacht Is a 10,400 HP Speed Demon

For a 165-foot superyacht to scream to a top speed of almost 40 mph, you need some serious horsepower. In the case of N1, an Italian-built Overmarine Mangusta 165 REV, we’re talking about a staggering 10,400 horses.

Push forward on the throttles and N1 releases the legendary sea monster Kraken of four 2,600 hp Rolls-Royce MTU 16-cylinder turbo-diesels, hooked up to a quartet of rooster-tail-delivering Kongsberg-Kamewa water jets.

Yet throttle back, and the Mangusta’s planing hull means it can still cruise comfortably at a still-rapid 35 mph for around 650 nautical miles, courtesy of her 10,500-gallon fuel tanks. Need to top up to pay for that speed? Reckon on $47,000 for each fill.

The two-level main suite is arguably the standout feature of the interior. Overmarine

“She’s designed to go fast, very fast,” Captain Ömer Balkan, owner and listing broker with Bodrum, Turkey-based BTWO Marine tells Robb Report. “The Mangusta 165 REV is arguably the fastest yacht in the 160-foot category. To be onboard such a large vessel when she’s running at 35 knots is an exciting experience.”

As the name suggests, N1 was hull #1 in Overmarine’s latest Mangusta 165 REV series. Launched in July last year, the yacht was delivered to her Dubai-based owner straight after the Monaco boat show last September, where the REV made its debut.

After the show, the yacht returned to Bodrum on Turkey’s Aegean coast where it was parked until June, when the owner took it out for the first time.

The main salon, contemporary and filled with natural light. Overmarine

“It has less than 130 hours on the MTU engines,” says Balkan. “With Overmarine’s next delivery slot in the 165 REV series in 2026, this is a perfect opportunity for someone to take delivery now without the wait,” he said. It’s a good sales pitch but makes sense for essentially the first, barely-used model from an iconic brand. Interested? You’ll need €36 million, or roughly $39 million, to get the keys.

Designed by the Viareggio-based Overmarine Group in collaboration with acclaimed Spanish studio Lobanov Design, the composite-hulled 165 REV replaced the previous Mangusta 165.

The new exterior styling is said to have been inspired by rakish 1930s Italian sports cars, which is obvious in the Mangusta’s mile-long foredeck and raked-back windshield, designed to resemble the hood and cut-down screen of a vintage Alfa Romeo.

The social foredeck has a Jacuzzi with lounges behind, with a bow that is designed as a working area. Overmarine

It’s also clear in the dramatic swoosh of the hull-side windows and slatted air intakes towards the stern. And while there’s a flybridge up top, it’s intentionally kept discreet to keep the profile sleek and low.

Other stand-out design features include the REV’s new beach club at the stern. A press of a button sees the bottom-hinged stern door open outwards, like the rumble seat of a 1930s Ford Model A. It reveals a large, teak-decked swim platform and elegant set of teak swim steps.

Extra-wide side decks lead up to an expansive sun-lounging, eating-and-drinking area on the foredeck, with a Jacuzzi on the bow. This area has its own sportscar-inspired windshield, allowing guests to sit up front and really enjoy the ride.

The fold-down transom creates a nice beach club that connects to the main deck. Overmarine

More steps lead up to the deep-sided top deck, for lounging and entertaining. It has sofas, sunpads, an outdoor bar and a kitchen.

Igor Lobanov also designed a one-level salon and back deck that flow together seamlessly from the inside out. Floor-to-ceiling windows and drop-down balconies on both sides flood the space with light and fresh air.

Yet the pièce de résistance here is the vast, main-level master suite, set on two levels and measuring a cavernous 990 square feet. The upper level features a full-beam lounging area that includes the owner’s office, complete with a stylized, curving desk—arguably the coolest ever seen on a superyacht. Steps lead down to the bedroom area with its circular bed beside floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic views.

The coolest desk on the water in the owner’s suite. Overmarine

“It’s like being on the set of a Star Trek movie,” says Balkan. “The owner worked with the designers to create a very futuristic, very open feel to the area.”

Being on the main level also gives the owner privacy, since the main suite is separated from the five other guest cabins on N1’s lower deck. The layout includes a full-beam VIP cabin as roomy as the master cabin on most 160-footers, plus two twin-bed cabins and two doubles. Towards the bow are accommodations for up to 10 crew.

This drone view gives a sense of the focus on maximizing exterior space for socializing. Overmarine

And to reduce noise levels, the cabins are separated from the engine room by a full-width tender garage large enough to hold a 20-foot water-jet RIB plus two Jet Skis.

“She looks fast and goes fast,” says Balkan. “N1 is really a 160-foot thrill ride.”

Click here to see all photos of Superyacht N1.