This Modern 184-Foot Superyacht Has an Opulent Interior Inspired by Cruising’s Golden Age

Superyacht My Legacy is one big, beautiful contradiction.

The 184-footer pairs a sleek contemporary exterior with an interior that looks like it has come straight from the Gilded Age. The four-deck superyacht was first delivered by Codecasa back in 2021, but the world is only now getting a look at the decidedly lavish living quarters.

Spearheaded by Italian architect and designer Tommaso Spadolini, the interior took half a decade of meticulous work to come to fruition. Spadolini’s eponymous studio took inspiration from luxurious periods of the past and spared no expense in decorating the vessel.

The salon. Giovanni De Stefano

My Legacy was the second custom Codecasa the Arabic owner commissioned, and he knew exactly what he wanted for the interior: a regal palette of reds, blues, and golds to contrast the yacht’s modern, all-white exterior.

“The owner spent much time on board his first yacht, so he had a very clear brief on the second yacht,” Spadolini said in a statement. “He loves Italian craftsmanship and wanted a handmade interior that reflected a cultural love of sumptuousness and opulence.”

It took hundreds of hours of research to source the woods, marbles, and brocade used throughout. Spadolini enlisted a range of modern artisans to execute various details, and most of the work was carried out by hand. Ginori 1735 supplied the exquisite porcelain, Badari Firenze created the classic lighting, Stilnavi executed the intricate woodwork, Loris Zanca took care of the fabrics, and DL Décor and Zanaboni provided the plush furnishings.

The owner’s cabin.

The main salon is adorned with gilded armchairs that have been upholstered in red-and-gold brocade, as well as mahogany cabinetry panels with ornate briarwood centers. Spadolini says the pattern around the edge of the cabinetry was settled on after 15 or 16 separate trials. The elaborate design is also reflected in the carpets.

The main deck owner’s apartment continues the red-and-gold theme in the two cabins and private lounge. The VIP cabin on the deck below is fitted out in a similar fashion but with blue and gold hues instead, while the remaining two guest cabins are decked out in beige and gold.

“This interior may be classic, but displays a passion for the sea and for yachting,” Spadolini adds. “It is linked to the luxury of yacht interiors of the past, and I’m old enough to remember some of those!”

