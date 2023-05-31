Princess Diana Once Vacationed on This 209-Foot Superyacht. Now It’s Available for Charter.

A palatial superyacht that hosted Princess Diana in the ‘90s is ready to welcome the next generation of blue bloods.

The 209-foot Bash has just emerged from a meticulous refit at Adria Docks shipyard in Trogir, Croatia. The aging vessel had suffered substantial damage from a fire on the bridge deck but was returned to turn-key condition over the course of 18 months. She is now ready for the upcoming charter season in the Mediterranean via Yacht Charter Fleet.

Bash, previously known as Jonikal and Sokar, was delivered by the Italian yard Codecasa in 1990. The 209-footer once belonged to Egyptian businessman and Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed. His son, Dodi, was the romantic partner of the late princess following her split from Charles. The couple spent a summer together on the yacht just before they died tragically in a car crash on August 31, 1997.

Princess Diana aboard “Jonikal” in the summer of 1997. Getty

The revamp was managed by marine engineering and management company Capax. In addition to a new bridge, Bash received fresh wiring, plumbing, and bulkheads. The team also fitted a new air-conditioning system and an integrated AV/IT system.

Bash’s layout and decor were updated by Bobic Yacht Interiors. The Slovenian designers reportedly created “a luxurious and elegant feel” throughout the living quarters. The yacht can sleep up to 12 guests across six sophisticated staterooms, including a main deck owner’s suite with a walk-in wardrobe, a private lounge, and an office.

The main salon. Robert Matic

Other interior highlights include a beauty salon and massage area, a high-tech gym, and a spacious main salon. Outside, meanwhile, there are multiple alfresco areas for soirees with members of the upper crust and a Jacuzzi for soaking at sea.

“Getting to this point took a lot of hard work and required a lot of skill, but it was worth the effort,” Capax CEO Teo Petricevic said in a statement.

Bash is available for charter in the Mediterranean starting at $278,000 (€260,000) per week, plus expenses.

Click here to see all the photos of Bash.