Pocket Superyacht Sirena 88 Sports Two Pools and a Beach Club

The new yacht sleeps 10 and offers up plenty of alfresco dining and lounging options.

Sirena Marine Sirena 88 yacht Photo: Courtesy of Sirena Yachts

Huge volume, sweeping panoramic views and a flexible layout are the defining features of Turkish shipyard Sirena Yachts’ new flagship vessel, the 88-foot Sirena 88. Set to make its world debut at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival in September, the yacht features naval architecture by Germán Frers and interior design by Cor D. Rover.

A lavish master suite on the main deck with large, yawning windows provides golden vistas throughout the day, while a private seating area with a foldout balcony is the ideal place to enjoy a morning coffee and read the paper in peace. Glass again plays a key role in the owner’s bathroom, with curved panes overhead forming a spectacular skylight, along with a walk-in double shower.

A total of five staterooms, including a VIP suite amidships, comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests, serviced by a total of four crew.

Currently being built on spec, the interior can, however, be adapted should a potential owner become interested, says the yard. “The layout is something that we can change to meet a client’s needs,” says Tanil Surmeli, product manager for Sirena Yachts. “We are able to play dramatically with the spaces within the structural confines of this hull. As a semi-custom builder, we are open to their ideas.”

Sirena Marine Sirena 88 yacht

Main-deck saloon and dining area.  Photo: Courtesy of Sirena Yachts

The yacht’s raised pilothouse design provides excellent sight-lines for navigation and optimizing the layout for uninterrupted guest enjoyment. The main deck serves as the hub of the yacht, with a formal dining area for up to 10 guests (and a second fine-dining space on the flybridge).

Sirena Marine Sirena 88 yacht

Main-deck formal dining for 10.  Photo: Courtesy of Sirena Yachts

A further social alfresco option on the aft deck stretches across the transom and sits adjacent to the luxurious beach club, making lunch-time pamper sessions a reality.

Sirena Marine Sirena 88 yacht

The aft deck offers alfresco dining and lounging.  Photo: Courtesy of Sirena Yachts

Ample lounge areas, sofas and sun pads are dotted around the decks, ideal for sun worshippers, with shelter from the midday heat available on the aft deck. A whirlpool spa tub on the flybridge—served by a cocktail bar—delivers sundowner perfection.

Sirena Marine Sirena 88 yacht

The forward dipping pool.  Photo: Courtesy of Sirena Yachts

Both the composite hull and the carbon-fiber-construction deck and superstructure have been vacuum-infused using E-glass and vinyl-ester resin in a bid to make the vessel as lightweight as possible. The yacht’s optimized center of gravity also makes the vessel more versatile, able to perform at both planing and displacement speeds. Once delivered, Sirena 88 is expected to have a range of 2,400 nautical miles at 9 knots, powered by twin 1,550 hp MAN engines.

Sirena Marine Sirena 88 yacht

A second fine-dining space and optional Jacuzzi reside on the flybridge.  Photo: Courtesy of Sirena Yachts

 

Sirena Marine Sirena 88 yacht

Master suite.  Photo: Courtesy of Sirena Yachts

 

Sirena Marine Sirena 88 yacht

Master bath.  Photo: Courtesy of Sirena Yachts

 

Sirena Marine Sirena 88 yacht

Foldout terrace in the master.  Photo: Courtesy of Sirena Yachts

 

Sirena Marine Sirena 88 yacht

Guest stateroom.  Photo: Courtesy of Sirena Yachts

