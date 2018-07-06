Volpini 2 Is a First for Amels

An experienced Amels owner has taken delivery of Volpini 2, the first 188-foot Limited Editions yacht incorporating Amels’ first hybrid power configuration. The Dutch yard also said the Amels 118 Volpini 2 is the first new yacht ever to be Tier III compliant under new emissions standards developed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Beyond being green, the yacht has a beautiful exterior design by Tim Heywood, with interiors by UK design firm Reymond Langton. Amels gave the yacht a 35-foot beam to increase interior volume, while designing high ceilings to accentuate the sense of open space. The yacht’s owner’s suite features a folding balcony that measures an impressive 130 square feet, but the six guest suites are also special, particularly the private VIP suite on the bridge deck. Volpini 2 accommodates a total of 12 guests and 12 crew plus a captain.

A sundeck skylounge can be accessed by either a central staircase or the yacht’s elevator. The beach club on the lower deck has its own wellness center, with an interior stairway leading up to the main saloon.

“This design is an important milestone for us,” says Hans Konings, Amels’ design manager. “We’re very proud of the technological innovations that have gone into its design. It’s the culmination of the188 research and development that we started in 2014.”

The true bragging rights are indeed meeting Tier III emissions standards before any other superyacht builder. The standards require a 70-percent reduction in NOX emissions on new motor yachts over 500 gross tonnes with a keel laid after 2015. Amels’ hybrid system combines energy from heat recovery, a battery bank, and a “father-and-son” generator configuration to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. “What began as a challenge for our industry just a few years ago is now becoming standard practice—to the benefit of our environment,” says Konings.

Volpini 2 has a top speed of 15.5 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles at 13 knots.