Boat of the Week: This Beaten-Up Supply Vessel Was Transformed Into the Crown Jewel of Explorer Superyachts

Three years ago, a hulking, beaten-up supply vessel that had worked the oil fields in Kazakhstan was looking for an owner. The 227-footer, with its bare decks and industrial look, seemed an unlikely candidate to become an expedition superyacht. Sanaborg had been sitting around a marina in the Netherlands for years, with no future prospects.

Leon de Haas, project manager at Icon Yachts, was able to see past the dust to what the supply vessel could become. “She was a beast,” de Haas tells Robb Report. “And like any type of machinery, a boat needs to be used, rather than just sitting there. But as I toured the vessel, I had an epiphany. I saw her potential.”

Sanaborg had many things in her favor: She only had about 5,000 nautical miles under her hull; sea trials went well, and she had been built at a reliable Dutch shipyard, so de Haas knew her pedigree. She also had the highest-rated Polar-class hull, so she could travel anywhere in the world. “The vessel was designed to be self-supporting, so she can be repaired by her crew in the most remote areas,” says de Haas. “That contrasts with most pleasure yachts that cruise the Mediterranean, and all you have to do is click your fingers and a maintenance team shows up.”

Self-sufficiency was also important to the owner, as was time. He didn’t want to wait four years for a new custom build. “He wanted a yacht that could travel to the most remote areas of the Arctic with enough fuel and provisions for weeks,” says de Haas.

What the owner got, after a 22-month conversion at Icon, was Ragnar. Named after a former Viking king, the former supply vessel is now the crown jewel of world explorers. The yacht has all the luxuries of any other contemporary superyacht, but with a stylized interior by Redman Whiteley Dixon that de Haas describes as “medieval.” It’s probably better defined as modern eclectic, reminiscent of a castle that reflects the owner’s vision in every detail.

The main salon is cloaked in dark wainscot, with wooden floors and ceilings, and the same applies to the formal dining room with its giant, 14-seat dining table that would look at home in a Viking banquet hall. Inside a glass case is a life-size replica of Ragnar, holding his sword. There is a fireplace and bookshelves in the library of the sky lounge, as well as oversized leather lounges and chairs, and wine racks behind the wooden bar in the rich, dark, pub-like lounge.

The yacht has accommodations for 12 guests, including two master suites on the upper deck—with poster beds, naturally—four guest suites on the main deck, and a twin stateroom that converts to an office.

Other areas look like any contemporary superyacht, such as the large, bright gym, treatment rooms in the spa and pool and lounges on the open upper deck. “I love the observation lounge in the yacht’s forward section, with the full-width windows,” says de Haas. “I fully experienced the possibilities of that area when we did the sea trials. I can only imagine what it would be like traveling into areas of the Arctic.”

The owner’s plans obviously include polar travel. Ragnar has an Airbus EC145 helicopter (and helipad) that can drop guests on a snowy glacier for heli-skiing, a three-person submersible for adventures in Arctic waters and snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles for exploration on land. The yacht is the first to be rated as Ice Class 1A Super, which means it can operate in temperatures as low as -31 degrees Fahrenheit at a speed of four knots, in ice that is 20 inches thick. Ragnar’s engines and electric pods are designed to churn ice as it navigates ice channels. She also has a 6,000-mile range. Among the world of explorers, Ragnar is king.

The beast-to-beauty conversion process was not an easy one. Icon had to do an extensive refit to the on-board power systems, including adding generators for the extra power demand the owners, guests and the crew would have on the vessel. “The power-management system had to be completely rearranged,” says de Haas. “We also had to modify many other systems from the bridge to the stern of the vessel. This level of complexity make it completely different than building a new vessel.”

The next stage involved transforming a utilitarian support vessel into the owner’s dream boat. “The four upper decks in the front became construction areas where we built in all the luxury design features. In one case, we took out an outer wall to create the observation deck,” says de Haas. “We’d done new builds and refits, but this project was much more complicated. There were only a few surfaces that were recognizable as being original. Otherwise, everything else is new. Our company is very proud of what we achieved.”

Ragnar can also be experienced by outsiders. She is available for charter through Burgess Yachts for $626,000 per week, in the Mediterranean in September and the Caribbean and Bahamas in the winter.

Check out more images of this unique explorer yacht below: