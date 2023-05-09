Meet ‘SH Diana’, the Luxurious 410-Foot Cruise Liner Hitting the Seas This Spring

After relaunching in 2020, Swan Hellenic has made another big splash in the marine industry.

The British cruise line, which first took to the water 70 years ago, just unveiled a luxurious new ship in Amsterdam. Christened SH Diana, the ice-class expedition vessel will officially hit the high seas in May 2023.

SH Diana follows in the footsteps of the two smaller liners SH Minerva and SH Vega, which launched in December 2021 and July 2022, respectively. She is larger than both of her sisterships, though, with the ability to accommodate 192 guests as opposed to 152. In fact, the newcomer will be the biggest cruise ship in SH’s fleet.

The observation lounge. Swan Hellenic

The 410-footer isn’t just big, she’s beautiful, too. The interior leans into Scandi chic, with sleek contemporary furnishings and a subtle monochromatic palette. The generous layout includes 85 staterooms and 11 suites, the majority of which come with large balconies. Other highlights include cozy fireplaces, original artworks, plush premium mattresses, luxe en suites with rain showers, and large flatscreen TVs. There’s even a pillow menu and 24/7 in-room dining.

Speaking of food, the ship is equipped with three dining venues: the Swan Restaurant, Club Lounge, and Pool Bar & Grill, as well as a private dining room. It also features extensive outdoor deck areas from which you can soak in the views, along with a small infinity pool aft, a spa with a sauna and gym, and a heated outdoor hot tub and alfresco lounge.

The sauna. Swan Hellenic

SH Diana will be operated by a 141-person crew that includes expert guides and seasoned researchers. This healthy staff-to-guest ratio not only ensures attentive personal service but also allows you to gain knowledge on each trip. The vessel is also fitted with extra-large stabilizers designed make cruising in even the choppiest of waters feel smoth.

In terms of destinations, the company’s itineraries aim to showcase the less-traveled regions across the world’s seven continents. You’ll have the opportunity to explore off-the-beaten-path locations, from Africa and Antarctica to Australia and Europe. (You can check out the trip calendar here.) SH Diana will make her debut next May with an 11-day adventure in the Norwegian Fjords.

