Nautor’s Storied Swan Yachts Set the Industry Standard—Here’s How They’re Made

The Swan 78

Last year marked 20 years that the Finnish sailing-yacht builder Nautor’s Swan has operated under the ownership of Leonardo Ferragamo, passionate sailor and son of designer Salvatore Ferragamo, who bought the yard with a group of investors in 1998. Pekka Koskenkylä started OY Nautor AB in 1966 in Pietarsaari, Finland, by building a design by the noted naval-architecture firm Sparkman & Stephens: the 36-foot racing Swan 36 featuring a fiberglass hull. Nautor launched the first Swan 36, Tarantella, in 1967. (The storied sailboat was moored at the yard’s docks on a recent visit.)

By 1968, British sailor Dave Johnson was winning races and garnering acclaim for the new shipyard, which to the present day has built more than 2,000 vessels between 36 and 131 feet, from performance cruisers to serious racers. New models include the Swan 78 shown here—which debuted just last year—as well as the ClubSwan 36, Swan 65, Swan 98, ClubSwan 125 and Swan 120, the last being the latest. All are designed and handcrafted at the renowned—and recently renovated and expanded—Boatbuilding Technology Center (BTC) facility in Pietarsaari.

Witness a Nautor racing yacht under sail at any of the races and regattas in the Swan brand’s ever-increasing lineup.