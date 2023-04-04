This New 164-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Has a Stunning Pool Hidden in the Bow

Tankoa’s latest fleet member is kinda a big deal.

Although it is the fourth hull in the Italian yard’s line of 164-foot, all-aluminum superyachts, the newcomer is distinguished by a decidedly lavish bow area and an eco-friendly propulsion system.

Christened Kinda, the 164-footer was first unveiled to the public at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show last September but Tankoa has just shared photographs of the vessel so you can tour it from home.

​​Like her predecessors, Kinda was penned by noted Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski. As such, she has the same low-rise, graceful profile as the three previous models, as well as a sharp, vertical bow, a spacious swim platform, and a generous interior volume of 496 GT.

The pool in the bow. Leonardo Andreoni

Kinda is one of only two hybrids in the range, though. She offers three crusising modes: diesel-mechanical, diesel-electric and full electric. Tankoas says the latter two modes ensure virtually silent cruising with fewer emissions. The yard adds it is also possible stay at anchor using just electricity to prevent any noise or pollution.

Kinda’s front end also sets her apart from the other hulls. She features a stunning, 1,300-gallon pool on the foredeck that is flanked by comfy sunbeds. Elsewhere outdoors, there is a lounge on the main deck aft, a beach club and tender garage on the lower deck, and a dining area on the upper deck aft. There is also a sundeck with a large sun pad, an alfresco galley, and a few more sun loungers.

The dining area and main salon. Leonardo Andreoni

The interior, meanwhile, pairs a soft color palette with natural materials, like supple leathers, brushed oak, and glossy Saint Laurent marbles. The living quarters are dotted with elegant furnishings by the likes of Minotti, Gallotti & Radice, Kettal, and Talenti.

There are plenty of eye-catching design features throughout, too, such as the sculptural main staircase and the champagne-colored chaise in the main salon. In terms of accommodation, Kinda is outfitted with six guest cabins, including a full-beam VIP suite and an oversized owner’s stateroom on the main deck forward.

“Created in collaboration with Margherita Casprini, the interior design reflects the owner’s desire for a contemporary and refined environment,” Paszkowski said in a statement.

We’ll let you have a virtual stickybeak and see if the yacht is up to snuff.

