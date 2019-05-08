Quantcast
This Hybrid Italian Yacht Has a Helipad, Hot Tub, Gym and Beach Club

Italy's Tankoa Yachts launched another 164-foot hybrid superyacht.

Tankoa S501 Hybrid superyacht Photo: Courtesy of Tankoa

This week Genoa, Italy-based Tankoa Yachts launched the second hull of its 164-foot S501 Hybrid superyachts, the first being Vertige, delivered in 2017. Hull No. 2 stands out from Vertige by way of its hybrid propulsion package; five staterooms with the owner’s suite on the main deck and four guest cabins down below; a main-deck galley instead of housing the kitchen on the lower deck; a touch-and-go helipad on the foredeck; and the owner helped develop this project.

Hybrid Propulsion Four Ways

Two MTU 8V 4000 M54 engines and two 300 kW electric motors fed by two 250 kW variable-speed generators power up this green machine. Four different modes propel this yacht in different ways.

Diesel-electric mode kicks the two generators into gear, providing juice to the electric motors. This gives the yacht a top speed of 10.5 knots and a range of 4,900 nm and saves all kinds of fuel and keeps noise levels low.

The yacht’s hybrid mode utilizes one of the two main MTU engines to give one of the two electric motors the electricity it needs for propulsion and onboard power needs. This mode gives the yacht a 4,000 nm range while cruising at 12 knots with the two diesel generators not in use.

Traditional mode gives this yacht a 16.5-knot maximum speed by way of two main diesel engines for propulsion and a diesel generator for the onboard needs.

Full-speed mode kicks it all into gear: two main engines, two generators and the two electric motors all providing propulsion and onboard electricity needs. A top speed of more than 18 knots is the result with this setup.

Tankoa S501 Hybrid superyacht

Tankoa’s S501 Hybrid offers up four propulsion modes.  Photo: Courtesy of Tankoa

Moving inside, Francesco Paszkowski Design joined forces with Magherita Casprini to create the light and modern interior bedazzled with natural materials.

Tankoa S501 Hybrid superyacht

Main-deck saloon and dining area.  Photo: Courtesy of Tankoa

On the main deck guests will find the main saloon, dining area and kitchen, as well as the master stateroom with fold-down terrace. A huge sun bed, U-shaped sofa, coffee tables and bar take over the aft cockpit.

Tankoa S501 Hybrid superyacht

Owner’s suite.  Photo: Courtesy of Tankoa

Tankoa S501 Hybrid superyacht

Office and lounge areas of the owner’s suite.  Photo: Courtesy of Tankoa

Tankoa S501 Hybrid superyacht

Master bath.  Photo: Courtesy of Tankoa

The lower deck houses the four guest suites—two VIP cabins with king-size beds and two guest cabins with twin berths—and crew quarters. Don’t miss the gym and beach club.

Tankoa S501 Hybrid superyacht

VIP stateroom.  Photo: Courtesy of Tankoa

Relax on the upper deck in the skylounge or the foredeck solarium and private open-air lounge.

Tankoa S501 Hybrid superyacht

Upper-deck skylounge.  Photo: Courtesy of Tankoa

Sofas, sun beds, adjustable tables, bar and a large hot tub make the sky deck the place for sun worshippers to do their thing.

The yacht will undergo intensive sea trials and be delivered to its European owner in time for the summer season. Watch for the official world debut at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show (September 25-28).

