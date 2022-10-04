Tankoa’s New 223-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Massive Infinity Pool That Doubles as Walkway and Staircase

Tankoa’s latest superyacht concept couldn’t be more Italian if it tried.

The stylish 223-footer, which was unveiled at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, is the product of a patriotic partnership between the Genoa-based yard and noted Venetian studio Enrico Gobbi of Team For Design. It was also named in honor of the storied Fenice Opera House, in Venice, and inspired by the beauty of the historic city.

“Like her namesake, the T680 Fenice is a triumph of poise, rhythm and grace,” Tankoa’s sales and marketing manager Giuseppe Mazza said in a statement.

Indeed, the vessel’s exterior takes cues from automotive and aeronautical design, with sleek lines and a sporty profile. The interior, meanwhile, exudes that quintessential Italian elegance with a subtle color palette and contemporary furnishings.

The main deck salon. Tankoa Yachts

The living quarters feature large windows that offer panoramic ocean views, while the flowing layout allows for seamless indoor and outdoor living. The open-plan main salon, for instance, connects to a circular dining area with sliding doors that enable you to eat either alfresco or with protection from the elements. Similarly, the epic owner’s suite, which spans just shy of 1,000 square feet, sports floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a private outdoor terrace with a spa pool.

Another highlight is the beach club located aft on the lower deck. Measuring more than 1,000 square feet, it centers around a giant infinity pool with a glass-covered section that doubles as a striking walkway. Of course, there are sun pads, too. It’s just like one of the private beach clubs, or stabilimenti, on the Italian Riviera. Elsewhere, Fenice is fitted with a helipad and a large space with folding balconies that could be turned into a gym, a spa or a massage area depending on the owner.

The beach club and infinity pool. Tankoa Yachts

In terms of propulsion, Tankoa has opted for twin Caterpillar engines that give the vessel a cruising speed of 15 knots, a top speed of 16.5 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles when traveling at 12 knots. Hybrid propulsion is also available.

“This new project is the result of our desire to be recognized for who we are—a boutique shipyard able to offer a range of unique yachts designed by the best designers,” adds Tankoa’s president Eva Orsi.

Not to mention, Fenice is the epitome of “Made in Italy.”

Click here to see more photos of Tankoa’s T680 Fenice.