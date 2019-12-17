This Sleek New 200-Foot Superyacht Is an Outdoor Playground on Water

Integrating the exterior with the interior is not exactly a new concept when it comes to superyacht design, but bringing the entire living area outdoors is a different story entirely. And that’s exactly what the new Tankoa TLV62 concept promises to do.

The sleek 200-foot vessel was brought to life by yacht designer Luca Vallebona with help from the managing director of Sinos Giancarlo Mussino. The vessel boasts a clean and balanced profile with an “almost vertical bow,” a crisp steel hull and an aluminum superstructure, which feels bold but not aggressive.

Though the real beauty is in the innovative layout that offers fresh and practical solutions without going over the top. “Most of the time on superyachts the main salon takes up a lot of space but is rarely used,” Vallebona said in a release. “So I brought the living area outside, reduced the size of the dining room, and put a smaller TV lounge with its own AV rack room and the main exterior dining table on the upper deck aft.”

This emphasis on the outdoors is extended throughout each of the vessel’s levels. The open transom and terraced aft deck ensure there are no visual barriers between the guests and the sea. Meanwhile, the sundeck—which spans at least half the length of the hull—provides ample space for sun loungers to catch their rays. When it’s time for a dip, seafarers can take their pick from the asymmetrical swimming pool located by the stern, a second pool situated on the sundeck or the jacuzzi which sits forward.

Meanwhile, the gargantuan interior can accommodate 12 guests across four cabins, a VIP suite and a master suite. Situated on the main deck forward, the epic 300-square-foot master suite comes complete with its own lobby, office, walk-through wardrobe and ensuite bathroom. Elsewhere on the vessel, guests will find the requisite luxury amenities, like a fire pit, gym, jet skis, tenders, a cinema and the all-important bar.

Powered by two Caterpillar 3512 engines, the chic silver superyacht can climb to a top speed of 16.5 knots and cover some 4,500 nautical miles when sailing at a more leisurely 12 knots.

Check out more images of the new TLV62 concept below: