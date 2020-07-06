Tankoa’s New 148-Foot Superyacht Brings Epic Luxury to a Compact Design

Tankoa Yachts’ latest design may be the smallest superyacht in the fleet, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less mighty. The new 148-footer has all the attitude of a megayacht, with epic interiors to match.

Known simply as T450, the compact cruiser was penned by Giorgio M. Cassetta and features a steel hull with an aluminum superstructure. Thanks to her dramatic near-vertical bow and sleek exterior lines, she’s beguiling from the outset, but it’s onboard where things get interesting.

Despite having a volume of 405 GT—that’s considered small in the big boat world—the T450 is said to have the five-star comfort and space of a much larger vessel. To achieve this, Cassetta focused on creating an uninterrupted, open-plan interior in a decidedly minimalist style.

“The yacht packs some amazing real estate and amenities while presenting an elegant styling that is intentionally free of any useless decoration,” Cassetta said in a press release. “The construction criteria and rich specification will make the T450 a truly unique offer in this size range.”

The vessel’s generous layout includes an expansive dining room and main salon with full-height windows that overlook the aft deck, a full-beam owner’s stateroom and a VIP suite on the main deck forward, as well as four en-suite cabins on the lower deck. She can accommodate 12 guests in total, which is unusual for a vessel of her size. Elsewhere on the lower deck, there’s a large lazarette, a galley and crew dinette, plus accommodation for eight crew. The captain quarters, meanwhile, are located on the bridge deck and have direct access to the wheelhouse.

Outdoors, things are just as impressive. There’s a spacious sundeck with requisite pool and sunbeds, an alfresco dining area on the bridge deck, a sky lounge that doubles as a media room, and a relaxation area on the open foredeck that’s ripe for sundowners. But the yacht’s real pièce de résistance is the open-air beach club. It features a glass-fronted pool at its center and is flanked by staircases that flow down to the water-level swim platform.

As standard, the T450 will feature twin MAN D2862L engines that will give her a max speed of 15 knots, a cruise speed of 14 knots, and a range of 4,000 nautical miles when chugging along at 10 knots. However, she can be fitted with hybrid propulsion to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Her layout can also be customized to suit each seafarer’s needs.

“Building on the extraordinary success of our 50-meter platform with Bintador and Vertige already delivered and two more in build, the T450 confirms Tankoa’s drive to build yachts below 500GT that are designed with a big boat mentality and quality,” said Tankoa’s sales manager Giuseppe Mazza.

Indeed, there’s nothing small about the T450. Check out more photos of the vessel below: