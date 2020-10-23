Boat of the Week: This Military-Style 129-Foot Superyacht Is Really a Luxe Beach House on the Water

Spy her on the horizon and you’d swear you were seeing some stealthy navy patrol boat, all battleship-gray paint and military lines. Definitely not a luxurious pocket superyacht

But that’s Sexy Fish, the rule-breaking, somewhat intimidating 129-footer from Tansu Yachts. Built in 2016, she defines the Turkish yard’s no-frills, form-follows-function design philosophy.

Her profile is unmistakable. Towering bow, squared-off, angular superstructure, blacked-framed pilothouse windows and a multitude of rounded portholes dotted along the hull. Paint some big numbers on the bow, mount a .50-caliber machine gun on the foredeck and she’d be all set for a little border patrol action.

Winner of a 2017 Best of the Best Award from Robb Report, Sexy Fish was the fourth in Tansu’s “mothership” series of head-turning, military-style, 100-foot-plus yachts that has since spawned a whole series of similar-looking vessels still being snapped-up by buyers daring to be different.

Tansu Yacht’s founder, Riza Tansu, says his inspiration came from his early days back in the mid-1990s, converting commercial work boats into luxury yachts. Loving the rugged lines, but not the conversion headaches, Tansu decided to come up with his take on the bold look.

“Military boats are all about form following function. For me a yacht should be as simple and uncomplicated as possible,” Tansu told Robb Report.

Conceived by Tansu’s in-house team of designers, with Dutch naval architects Diana Yacht Design drawing the hull lines, Sexy Fish measures 128’11” and has a 24-foot beam. Her draft is just over eight feet. She features a rugged steel hull with lightweight aluminum superstructure.

Despite her brawny looks, the yacht’s living spaces are open and breezy, more suited for sunny, open-air Mediterranean cruising. That means a huge rear deck, expansive flybridge deck and spacious bow area filled with lounges, sunpads and recliners.

“I see so many yachts that look like stuffy hotels, filled with couches from your grandmother’s house,” says Tansu. “I wanted deck space and interiors that looked more like a Malibu beach house, where you could wander around barefoot and not be worried about messing up the furniture.”

That’s why Sexy Fish’s interior is all sleek, wipe-down, white-lacquered paneling, wide-planked light oak floors, free-standing B&B Italia sofas, and soft-gray outdoor lounge pads.

The top deck—Tansu calls it the sky lounge—is like a temple to sun-worshipping. The cool bar area features a roof that powers open at the touch of a button, and huge, cushioned lounging areas beneath a canvas awning.

At anchor, with the twin RIB tenders in the water, the vast back deck becomes a beach club by day, and dance floor by night, with lighting illuminating the stern steps down to the water.

Belowdecks, there’s a full-beam owner’s suite with oversized portholes to flood the cabin with light, plus four other well-appointed guest suites. The informal galley—designed beach house-style, so that guests can grab their own snacks and libations—features a huge, walk-in fridge.

Power comes from twin Caterpillar C32 1,450-hp diesels that deliver a top speed of 16 knots. Throttle back to 12 and Sexy Fish can cruise for 3,500 nautical miles on a single tank.

Active and zero-speed stabilizers and thrusters keep the yacht impressively stable while reducing interior noise, especially at anchor.

“I have a lot of attachment to Sexy Fish because we didn’t have a buyer until the boat was over 80 per cent completed,” says Tansu. “I’d built her the way I wanted and planned to use her as my own yacht. At the time, I was a little disappointed she sold.”