Technohull’s Aerodynamic New 50-Foot Yacht Uses a Wave-Piercing Hull to Achieve Blistering Speeds

After nearly two decades in yachting, Technohull is switching things up.

The Greek builder today unveiled a new model with an entirely fresh design philosophy. The almost 50-footer, known as the Omega 48, carries on Technohull’s high-performance DNA yet places a greater emphasis on comfort, style and luxury than previous designs.

The newcomer cuts a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette with sharp, aggressive lines and a semi-straight bow. As always, Technohull’s signature Dynastream hull with its deep-V shape and ventilated steps will pierce waves and deflect spray. This ensures high speeds, maximum efficiency, exceptional seakeeping and top-notch handling even in rough conditions.

The helm. Technohull

In terms of grunt, propulsion options range from twin 600 hp motors to a bonkers five 450 hp engines, with many choices in between. The vessel’s length changes slightly depending on the setup: with inboards, it’s 50 feet; with outboards, it’s 49. It’s also equipped with a new hardtop and full glass windshield to protect you from the elements

The Omega 48’s biggest draw, however, could be the amount of room onboard. With a beam of roughly 15.5 feet, the vessel has an incredibly wide deck. In fact, Technohull claims it has set a new standard in the category as far as deck space is concerned.

The yacht also has a whole new layout. The helm station features two rows of shock-absorbing seats and a fully equipped console with in-house systems that ensure navigating is a breeze. The aft deck, meanwhile, comes fitted with a large island sunbed—a first for a Technohull fleet member.

The two rows of shock-absorbing seats. Technohull

Seafarers can opt for extras, such as a couch with a mini bar, a fully stocked wet bar or an extra couch and table. There is also a garage aft near the sunbed that can house water toys, gear and even a small dinghy. At the bow, meanwhile, you’ll find another sunbed with an accompanying seat.

Below deck, the stylish living quarters are outfitted with high-end materials and elegant furnishings. A sliding door opens to reveal a generous cabin with an oversized double bed and a separate head with a shower. It’s essentially all one needs to enjoy a day (or night) at sea.

The order book for the Omega 48 will open in the coming months, and the vessel is expected to launch in mid of 2023. Bring it on.

Click here to see all the photos of Omega 48 in photos.