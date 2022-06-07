This New 120-Foot Superyacht Has an Owner’s Suite With Its Own Lounge

If you’re on the hunt for a brand-new superyacht, but want to avoid all the rigmarole of a build, Camper and Nicholsons International has one very striking solution.

The yacht purveyor has just listed a 120-footer that was only launched by the Italian Sea Group’s Tecnomar brand last May. Christened Lucy, the vessel is the fourth hull from the yard’s popular EVO 120 series and offers all the elegance of its predecessors.

Penned by the Nuovi Cantieri Apuania, the tri-decker reportedly takes cues from automotive design and features a sleek, sporty superstructure forged entirely from aluminum. She also has a futuristic profile with curves to boot and a distinctive, sharp bow.

With a 27-foot beam, Lucy offers a generous volume of 276 GT. The interior, also designed by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania, is characterized by fluid lines and soft edges. The high-end materials and custom furnishings, meanwhile, were curated by the in-house design team and give the yacht a little bit of glitzy Italian style.

Lucy can sleep up to seven across a VIP cabin, a guest cabin and a full-beam owner’s suite that comes complete with its own lounge. There is also accommodation for five crew in the bow. Elsewhere, there is a massage room, sauna and a spacious main living area.

Outside, the main deck offers an outdoor lounge, bar and dining area, while the sun deck sports a sprawling infinity pool, Jacuzzi and the wheelhouse. The stern is equipped with a garage for toys and tenders, along with a crane with a lifting capacity of 1.3 tons that can be used for launch and recovery.

Of course, Lucy is plenty powerful, too. Packing twin 1,600 hp MTU engines, the vessel has a top speed of 20 knots and a range of 1,400 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots. She is also presented for sale with her full two-year warranty.

“Lucy presents an exciting opportunity for a buyer looking to commence their yachting activity immediately,” Camper and Nicholsons International writes on the listing.

All you need is $16.7 million (€15.6 million) and you’re good to go.

Check out more photos below: