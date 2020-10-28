This New Party-Ready 118-Foot Superyacht Has a Rooftop DJ Booth, Solarium and Bar

Tecnomar want you to find a home in its newest superyacht concept. While it’s still early days, the subsidiary of the Italian Sea Group has presented a luxurious 118-footer replete with five-star amenities that it’s calling a “villa by the sea.”

The vessel goes by the name of Domus, which means “house” in ancient Latin. Developed in-house, the all-aluminum sports yacht has sleek lines and stylish design to boot. The vessel is geared towards the charter market and features ample spots for both relaxing and entertaining. In fact, she’s even equipped with a rooftop DJ booth for open-air grooving.

Domus offers a spacious interior that pairs a subdued palette with high-end materials. Think dark brown leather, crisp white marble and light woods. She sports floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light and blend the outdoor world with the interior.

The layout sees a generous main saloon with a plush lounge area, a country-style galley and a formal dining space for requisite dinner parties. There are five well-appointed cabins that can sleep up to 10 guests in total, along with accommodation for five crew.

Of course, Domus may be best-enjoyed al fresco. The vessel has spectacular outdoor spaces that seafarers can bask in both night and day. The expansive aft deck, for instance, spans roughly 388 square feet and sports high bulwarks with integrated glass windows. This means the area can be used as a beach club by day or dining space by night, no matter the season. It could also double as a storage space for toys or tenders.

Elsewhere, there’s a secluded lounge on the foredeck that’s ripe for sunbathing and a 646-square-foot sundeck. This rooftop space offers 360-degree ocean views, as well as a bar, solarium and, of course, the club-worthy sound system for off-the-cuff DJ sets.

Domus is fitted with four Volvo 1350 kw engines that give her a top speed of 21 knots. That’s certainly not as fast as Tecnomar’s recently unveiled Lamborghini 63, which will soar to 60 knots (69 mph), but impressive nonetheless. The vessel also features zero-speed stabilizing fins to keep things nice and smooth.

Domus-tic sounds pretty good to us.

Check out more photos below: