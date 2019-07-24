Quantcast
Tennis Superstar Rafael Nadal Just Bought a New Yacht—and It’s a Sunreef Catamaran

The 33-year-old athlete commissioned a fully custom 80 Sunreef Power catamaran that's scheduled for delivery in 2020.

Sunreef Yachts 80 Sunreef Power catamaran superyacht Photo: Courtesy of Sunreef Yachts

A month ago Robb Report reported that tennis star Rafael Nadal had listed his 76-foot Italian-built MCY 76 motor yacht, named Beethoven for his love of classical music, for $3 million with Camper & Nicholsons International.

This month, we are back to tell you that the 33-year-old professional tennis player has commissioned an 80 Sunreef Power catamaran from Sunreef Yachts, the very first example of which will premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September, along with several other new models from the Polish shipyard. Nadal’s totally bespoke catamaran is scheduled for a 2020 delivery.

Among many other accomplishments, Nadal—who is from Mallorca, Spain—has won the ATP No. 1 award four times (2008, 2010, 2013 and 2017), Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award in 2010 and 2018, Comeback Player of Year in 2013, Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in 2011 for his contributions through the Rafa Nadal Foundation, Most Improved Player of Year in 2005 and Newcomer of Year in 2003 as well as Sportsman of the Year (2011), Comeback of the Year (2014) and Newcomer of the Year (2006) at Laureus World Sports Awards. He’s currently ranked at No. 2.

Sunreef Yachts 80 Sunreef Power catamaran superyacht Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Sunreef’s founder Francis Lapp during 2018’s Cannes Yachting Festival.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunreef Yachts

The 80 Sunreef Power cat is also poised to become a winner. This new vessel is a multihull yacht built in composite and designed for long cruises in full-on comfort. It features powerful propulsion (two 1,200 hp engines or two 575 hp), a clever personal-watercraft garage and a 39-foot beam that makes for large, fully customizable living spaces, including a superyacht-style flybridge large enough for a hot tub and wet bar.

Sunreef Yachts 80 Sunreef Power catamaran superyacht

The spacious and light-filled flybridge with hot tub surrounded by a bar.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef’s latest addition to its power-cat fleet offers up all kinds of possibilities for setting up the main-deck layout, including different dining and seating arrangements, a bar and an open kitchen (which may also be placed belowdecks).

Sunreef Yachts 80 Sunreef Power catamaran superyacht

One of the many interior-layout options.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunreef Yachts

Clients may position the master stateroom forward on the main deck, giving it direct access to the forward full-beam deck space. Besides incredible views and the forward alfresco real estate, the master suite is bathed in natural light, thanks to the overhead skylight. An en-suite bathroom, shower, closet and desk round out the amenities.

Sunreef Yachts 80 Sunreef Power catamaran superyacht

The master suite may be situated in the bow.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts 80 Sunreef Power catamaran superyacht

The forward lounge area off either the main saloon or master suite.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunreef Yachts

Down below, in the 80 Sunreef Power’s hulls, are four guest cabins and a couple of crew cabins as well as the galley and crew mess. In total, the 80 Sunreef Power catamaran accommodates 12 guests. See more photos of the yacht below:

Sunreef Yachts 80 Sunreef Power catamaran superyacht

Lower-deck guest stateroom.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts 80 Sunreef Power catamaran superyacht

Aft-deck lounge space.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts 80 Sunreef Power catamaran superyacht

Tender garage.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunreef Yachts

 

